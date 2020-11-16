Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills recently announced its honor roll for the first quarter of the 2020-21 academic year. Three area students made the list.

The honor roll was broken into three categories — High Honors (3.75-4.0 GPA), Honors (3.25-3.749) and Commendables (3.0-3.249).

Sophomore Tyler Griffin (Lodi) made the High Honors list. Junior Carly Paske (Arlington) and sophomore Cooper Tetzlaff (Pardeeville) made the Honors list.

