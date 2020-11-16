Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills recently announced its honor roll for the first quarter of the 2020-21 academic year. Three area students made the list.
The honor roll was broken into three categories — High Honors (3.75-4.0 GPA), Honors (3.25-3.749) and Commendables (3.0-3.249).
Sophomore Tyler Griffin (Lodi) made the High Honors list. Junior Carly Paske (Arlington) and sophomore Cooper Tetzlaff (Pardeeville) made the Honors list.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.