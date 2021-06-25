June 14
Driving complaint at 4:33 p.m. on Hwy. 60.
Traffic stop at 5:58 p.m. for unregistered vehicle.
Extra patrol at 7:07 p.m. on Sauk Street for moving violations.
Traffic stop at 7:52 p.m. for failure to fasten seatbelt.
Animal bite at 9:24 p.m. Police investigated a dog bite in the 100 block of S. Main St.
June 15
Parking violation at 12:48 a.m. Officer chalked vehicle tires in the 100 block of Davis for 24-hour parking.
Parking violation at 12:54 a.m. Officer chalked vehicle tires in the 100 block of Davis for 24-hour parking.
Parking violation at 12:56 a.m. Officer chalked vehicle tires in the 100 block of Davis for 24-hour parking.
Traffic stop at 6:50 a.m. at Hwy. 60 and Lindsay Road.
Traffic stop at 7:39 a.m. at Millston and Fair Street.
Disorderly conduct at 2:33 p.m. Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Portage Street.
Disabled vehicle at 3:09 p.m. Assist with disabled vehicle with flat tire.
Traffic stop at 4:21 p.m. on Corner and Bellin for a moving violation.
EMS call at 4:39 a.m. in the 200 block of Sauk St.
Extra patrol at 5:34 p.m. on North Main for moving violation.
Traffic stop at 5:41 p.m. for unregistered vehicle.
Traffic stop at 5:48 p.m. on Hwy. 113 and South County Line Road for a moving violation.
Traffic stop at 6:18 p.m. on Hwy. 113 and South County Line Road for a moving violation.
Extra patrol at 6:21 p.m. Officer observed 100 block of S. Main for u-turn violations.
Traffic stop at 6:27 p.m. for defective exhaust.
Traffic stop at 6:49 p.m. on Corner and Bellin for a moving violation.
Traffic stop at 7:39 p.m. for passing in no passing zone and speed.
Traffic stop at 8:01 p.m. on Hwy. 13 and South County Line Road for two moving violations.
Extra patrol at 9:33 p.m. Officer conducted speed enforcement on Fair Street.
June 16
Traffic stop at 7:31 a.m. in the 700 block of Sauk St.
Traffic stop at 1:30 p.m. for an equipment violation. Verbal warning issued.
Extra patrol at 1:44 p.m. Officer conducted radar on Sauk Street.
Extra patrol at 3:51 p.m. Officer conducted stationary radar on Corner Street.
Traffic stop at 3:56 p.m. for a moving violation. Verbal warning issued.
Traffic stop at 4:21 p.m. for a moving violation. Verbal warning issued.
Extra patrol at 6:07 p.m. Officer conducted stationary traffic enforcement at the intersection of Parr Street and Millston Avenue.
Traffic stop at 6:14 p.m. for a moving violation. Verbal warning issued.
Extra patrol at 7:47 p.m. on Sauk Street.
Traffic stop at 7:51 p.m. on Strangeway Avenue for moving violation.
Traffic stop at 8:15 p.m on Hwy. 60 for a license violation.
Agency assist at 9:39 p.m. Officer assisted Columbia County.
Traffic at 9:57 p.m. on Water Street for moving violation.
Extra patrol at 11:27 p.m. on Sauk Street.
June 17
Foot patrol at 12:52 a.m. for 24-hour parking enforcement.
Foot patrol at 12:52 a.m. for 24-hour parking enforcement.
EMS call at 2:36 a.m. Officer assisted Lodi EMS on a medical call.
Report of possible animal abuse at 7:17 p.m. in the 100 block of Grand Avenue.
Lost item at 10:30 a.m. found at tennis courts by Habermann Park approximately a week earlier.
Criminal damage report at 12:47 p.m. Officer responded to a call about two vehicles being damaged. Investigation ongoing.
EMS call at 1:25 p.m. Officer responded to an EMS call.
Disabled vehicle at 5 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with changing a flat tire.
Extra patrol at 7:22 p.m. Officer conducted stationary radar on Corner Street.
Traffic stop at 7:24 p.m. on Hwy. 113 for a moving violation.
Juvenile complaint at 7:52 p.m. Officers dispatched to Goeres Park for report of unsupervised juvenile. Officer attempted to locate the juvenile in the area but were unsuccessful. Lodi officers later located the juvenile away from the original call location and he was safely returned home.
Extra patrol at 10:06 p.m. on Millston Avenue.
June 18
Suspicious vehicle report at 12:16 a.m. Officer was requested mutual aid to assist Columbia County for a suspicious vehicle near the Merrimac Ferry. All was OK and complaint was unfounded.
Suspicious complaint at 1:52 p.m. in the 100 block of Joyce Drive. All OK.
Ordinance violation at 4:28 p.m. in the 100 block of Water Street.
Ordinance violation at 4:37 p.m. in the 100 block of Water Street.
Driving complaint at 6:18 p.m. on Hwy. 60.
Traffic stop at 6:29 p.m. on Hwy. 113 near S. County Line Rd. for speed.
Traffic stop at 6:46 p.m. on Hwy. 113 near S. County Line Rd. for speed.
Traffic stop at 7:38 p.m. on Corner and Bellin for a moving violation.
Traffic stop at 7:42 p.m. on Hwy.113 near S. County Line Rd. for speed.
June 19
Traffic control at 7:19 a.m. Police assisted Lodi Fire with traffic control.
Traffic stop at 8:36 a.m. on Portage Street at Davis Street.
Welfare check at 12:07 p.m. Police were called for mutual aid to assist COSO with a disturbance in the Town of Arlington.
Traffic stop at 12:18 p.m. on Corner Street for speed.
Traffic stop at 12:40 p.m. on Water Street for speed.
Traffic stop at 1:20 p.m. on Corner Street for speed.
Traffic stop at 1:56 p.m. on Corner Street for speed.
Traffic stop at 2:24 p.m. on Water Street for registration violation.
Traffic stop at 2:36 p.m. on Water Street for equipment violation.
Traffic stop at 3:09 p.m. on Hwy. 113 for license violation.
Traffic stop at 5:07 p.m. on Hwy. 60 near Lindsay for unregistered vehicle.
Traffic stop at 5:51 p.m. on Hwy. 113 near South County Line Road for speed.
Extra patrol at 6:07 p.m. on Sauk near Ridgestone. Officer conducted speed enforcement.
EMS call at 8:01 p.m. Officer assisted EMS for a 66-year-old unresponsive but breathing male.
June 20
EMS call at 10:51 a.m. Police responded to the 600 block of Corners Street for an EMS call.
Traffic stop at 3:14 p.m. at Sauk Street and Meadowview Lane.
Traffic stop at 5:12 p.m. on Corner near Bellin for speed.
Traffic stop at 5:29 p.m. on Hwy. 113 near South County Line Road for speed.
Traffic stop at 5:55 p.m. for speed.
Extra patrol at 6:35 p.m. on Sauk near Ridgestone for speed enforcement.
Traffic stop at 9:24 p.m. on Hwy. 113 near South County Line Road for speed.
Traffic stop at 9:41 p.m. on Portage near Parr for an equipment violation. Driver did not have a driver’s license or insurance.
June 21
Traffic stop at 12:29 a.m. on Hwy. 113 near Hwy. J for speed and no proof of insurance.
Traffic stop at 6:42 a.m. in the 200 block of Strangeway Avenue.
Traffic stop at 8:08 a.m. in the 300 block of Millston Avenue.