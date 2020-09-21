On Sept. 15, a Lodi Police Officer on patrol discovered that someone had forcibly entered the Top of Lodi building on Pleasant Street within the City of Lodi. The officer discovered that significant criminal damage to property had occurred inside the building.
The damage to the property was estimated at more than $2,900.
The investigation identified three individuals as being responsible for entry on more than one occasion.
A 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male from Lodi, were referred to juvenile court for Criminal Trespass and Criminal Damage to Property. A 17-year-old female from Lodi was referred to adult court for Burglary and Theft.
