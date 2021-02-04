St. Michael’s Church in Dane, as part of Blessed Trinity Parish, will host it first drive-thru fish fry event of 2021 on Friday, Feb. 5. The church held a few of these events in 2020.
Food will be served from 5-7 p.m. Included in the $12 meal is three pieces of deep-fried breaded cod, a baked potato or french fries, baked beans, coleslaw, a dinner roll and their famous fritters. Each additional piece of fish is $2.
St. Michael’s Church is located at 109 S. Military Road in the village of Dane.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.