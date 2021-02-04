St. Michael’s Church in Dane, as part of Blessed Trinity Parish, will host it first drive-thru fish fry event of 2021 on Friday, Feb. 5. The church held a few of these events in 2020.

Food will be served from 5-7 p.m. Included in the $12 meal is three pieces of deep-fried breaded cod, a baked potato or french fries, baked beans, coleslaw, a dinner roll and their famous fritters. Each additional piece of fish is $2.

St. Michael’s Church is located at 109 S. Military Road in the village of Dane.

