The Lodi School Board approved the rate increases for two positions within the district — for substitutes of educational assistants and for weekend monitors — at its monthly meeting Sept. 13.
In a memo from Director of Curriculum Nick Karls, the district administration is looking to “increase the number of candidates interested in educational assistant substitute positions, which has been historically low.”
The approved increase goes from $11.50 to $12.50 per hour, as it would bring Lodi’s district closer to others in its region.
“We were low for our area and were struggling to find people,” Breunig said.
Also, the pay for weekend building monitors will increase from $11 to $13 per hour. It is a position which the district created in the early 2000s to “open and close district buildings, perform minor custodial and maintenance work as needed, complete building checks and support school and community functions.”
The position is paid through the Community Services Fund and the General Fund. With an increase to stay competitive and help retain staff, the change will impact the budget by $1,500-$2,000.
In other news, the board and district has begun the planning stages for the district’s next possible referendum — which could be as early as the 2022-23 school year.
The community input and other information will be used to make a decision whether or not to put a referendum on April ballot. A final decision will be made by the board in December or January.
In 2016, voters in the Lodi School district approved a five-year operational referendum to provide addition funding for the district. That referendum expires at the end of the current school year.
According to a memo from Vince Breunig and Brent Richter, the current referendum “allowed us to keep our class sizes reasonable, cover routine building maintenance, and stay up to date with technology, curriculum and course offerings.”
According to the last state report card, Lodi students have exceeded expectations, and the district is above average in student achievement, growth in achievement and preparing students for life after college.
Camera donation
The board accepted the donation of audio-visual equipment from Shawna Wyman of Wyman Photography, which is valued at approximately $616. Donated items include two Canon PowerShot SX540 cameras for use at LHS (valued at $299 each) and two SanDisk 32 GB SD cards (valued at $9 each).
Director of Technology Tyler Potter said in a memo that the cameras will be used in the new journalism class taught by Renee Potter at LHS, and be part of its new AV studio.
“Ms. Potter’s goal is to have students check out the cameras and capture images from school activities and from around the community. These images will be published in the student newspaper and within our high school yearbook,” Tyler Potter said.
Annual meeting and budget hearing
The annual meeting and budget hearing will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18 in the Performing Arts Center of Lodi High School.