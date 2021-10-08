Lodi High School’s 2021 Homecoming week is almost here.
It’ll run Oct. 11-16, and the theme is the “Wild-Wild West.” The opponent this year is Watertown Luther Prep, with the football game slated for Friday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m.
Many of the traditions are still ongoing, including class t-shirts, dress-up days, class banners and floats, and the dance and homecoming court.
There will also be some changes to look forward to, including class banners hung in area businesses during the week.
On Wednesday, Oct. 13, the high school will be hosting the first-ever Powder Puff football fundraiser on the stadium feel from 7-9 p.m. The event will be open to the public and all students, parents, and community members can enjoy it. Entry fee is $5. All proceeds will be shared between Reach Out Lodi and the Lodi Area Community Endowment (LACE).
Another big change is the parade route. The school district has worked with the City of Lodi to map it, as the parade will begin at the corner of Grand Avenue and Sauk Street and head west on Sauk to the high school.
The parking availability at the middle school and the high school will allow for viewing on both sides of Sauk Street and for students to finish the parade conveniently at the high school, according to school officials.
The parade starts at 4 p.m., and the homecoming dance is Saturday, Oct. 16, from 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Dress-up days are: Monday, Hat Day; Tuesday, Tropical Tuesday; Wednesday, Class T-Shirt Day; Thursday, Career Day; and Friday, Lodi Pride Day.
Home sports for the week are scheduled. Monday is JV football, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday includes JV boys’ soccer from 5-6:15 p.m., varsity boys’ soccer form 6:45-8 p.m., JV volleyball 5-6:15 p.m., and varsity volleyball, 6:45-8 p.m., and Friday, varsity football vs. Watertown Luther Prep, 7-9 p.m.