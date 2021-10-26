On Tuesday, Nov. 2, there will be a blood drive in the gymnasium at Poynette High School, located at 108 N. Cleveland Street. The American Red Cross event will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In Lodi, there will be a community blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5 at Lodi United Methodist Church, located at 130 Locust Street. The American Red Cross event will be sponsored by the Lodi United Methodist Women.
Appointments are preferred for both of these dates, but walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter “Lodi Community” as the Sponsor Code if partaking at Lodi UMC, or “Poynette”, if partaking at PHS.