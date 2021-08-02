Kim Pavlat came across something rather interesting recently, and she wants to share it with the community of Poynette.
The owner of Baraboo Vintage recently bought a pair of scrapbooks filled with World War II clippings from the Poynette Press, which used to run letters sent home from local soldiers – many of whom were overseas and involved in the fighting.
A section called “The Servicemen’s Scrapbook” told the soldiers’ stories, while another called “Letters from Our Boys …” shared correspondence from them.
Pavlat was intrigued.
“I usually look for neat little synopses of a certain time period,” said Pavlat. “They give insight on how life was like.”
Purchasing letters from servicemen who were in the Vietnam War, spanning the course of a couple of years, started her on a quest to search for local military stories, which led to Pavlat buying the scrapbooks online.
Whoever it was who created the WWII scrapbooks remains a mystery.
“The person kept meticulous records,” said Pavlat.
It seems the newspaper was doing a business-sponsored subscription deal with the letters at the time.
“It was a great way to keep in touch with home,” said Pavlat.
Pavlat turned over the scrapbooks to the Poynette Press. She’s hoping they find a good home somewhere, possibly even the Poynette Area Historical Society.
“I just can’t see selling them for profit,” said Pavlat.
Being curious, Pavlat would love to find out who created the scrapbooks. It’s not readily apparent from the items themselves who it was who made them. The material included in the scrapbooks covers about a year of WWII.
On the first page of one book, there’s a story about Major Harlan Stewart being killed in action in the Southwest Pacific. The article states that Major Stewart was “the highest-ranking officer from Columbia County to meet his death.”
Major Stewart was the commander of a Marine squadron flying the famed Corsair planes, overseeing 40 pilots. The article also says that another write-up told of Major Stewart “shooting down two zeros and also a probable third in just one engagement.”
Included with the article is a program from Major Stewart’s funeral and an unidentified photo of five men possibly from a fishing trip or a work site. Pavlat believes the original creator of the scrapbooks could be a relative of Major Stewart.
No matter who put it together, Pavlat is impressed by the work that went into building the scrapbooks.
“The history is incredible, that somebody could have cut and glued everything,” said Pavlat. “Think of how young the soldiers were.”
Pavlat notes that the grammar of some of the letters is not the best. However, the amount of detail accompanying the letters is remarkable, as the eye and hair color, height and weight of each soldier is included.
Some of the letters are just one line, a note to say that the writer is okay in whatever place they were assigned. Some include an ellipsis, possibly to take the place of a cuss word. At least that’s what Pavlat thinks.
Not everything in the scrapbooks has to do with letters from Poynette area soldiers, but they comprise the bulk of the material included in them. Articles of soldiers who died in action are also prevalent, as are write-ups on those who earned medals for their bravery.
Still, it’s the correspondence from "Letters from Our Boys ..." that Pavlat says sticks with her the most.
Due to age, the books are in a somewhat fragile condition. And while it’s possible that a relative or relatives of Major Stewart could have been responsible for making the scrapbooks, the originator is still unknown. The Lodi Enterprise/Poynette Press is looking for information as to who might have compiled them.
As for Pavlat, she can imagine a family with somebody in the armed services at the time looking at the newspaper and all those letters and working on the scrapbooks. She thinks it may have been a way for them to possibly process their grief.