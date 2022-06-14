Columbia County Emergency Management is encouraging residents to prepare for the extreme hot weather that is forecasted today. Heat indices are expected to be around or over 100 degrees this afternoon. These types of weather conditions can be extremely dangerous to humans and animals. Make sure to check on the elderly, those with significant health conditions, and those who live alone. If you are attending events outside, make sure to take in plenty of water. As a community, let’s work together to avoid any death or injury to our residents and visitors as the result of the hot weather. If you do not have air conditioning go to a public building such as a library, stay with family or friends, or see what facility is available as a cooling center in the list below:
City of Columbus
Columbus Senior Center
125 N. Dickason Blvd., Columbus
Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Contact (920) 623-5918
Columbus Public Library
223 W. James Street, Columbus
Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Contact (920) 623-5910
City of Lodi
Lodi City Hall
130 S. Main Street, Lodi
Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Contact (608) 592-3247
Lodi Women’s Club Library
130 Lodi Street, Lodi
Monday - Friday 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Contact (608) 592-4130
Goeres Park Pool (Lodi)
FREE ADMISSION
500 Fair St., Lodi
12:30-6:30p Today
Reach Out Lodi
601 Clark Street, Lodi
Monday – Sunday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Contact (608) 592-4592
City of Portage
Portage Municipal Building (lower level community room only)
115 West Pleasant Street, Portage
Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Contact (608) 742-2176
Portage Public Library
253 W. Edgewater Street, Portage
Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Friday 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
Saturday 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
Contact (608) 742-4959
Columbia County Humane Society (w/pets)
N7768 Industrial Road
Portage, WI 53901
CALL FIRST
Contact (608) 742-3666
City of Wisconsin Dells
Kilbourn Public Library
620 Elm Street, Wisconsin Dells
Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Friday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Contact (608) 254-2146
Village of Cambria
Jane Morgan Memorial Library
109 West Edgewater Street, Cambria
Monday & Wednesday 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Contact (920) 348-4030
Village of Doylestown – if anyone needs a cooling center call the Columbia County Dispatch Center non-emergency number (608) 742-4166 Extension 1 and the Fire Department will be notified.
Village of Fall River
Fall River Village Hall
641 South Main Street, Fall River
Monday – Thursday, 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Friday, 8:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m.
(920) 484-3525
Village of Pardeeville
Pardeeville Village Hall
114 Lake Street, Pardeeville
Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Contact (608) 429-3121
Angie William Cox Library
119 N. Main Street, Pardeeville
Monday – Thursday 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Contact (608) 429-2354
Pardeeville EMS Building
501 Gillette Street, Pardeeville
Call (608) 429-9089 if no one answers the door at the EMS Building.
Village of Poynette
Poynette Public Library
118 North Main Street, Poynette
Monday - Thursday 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Friday 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Saturday 9:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Contact (608) 635-7577
Village of Randolph
Randolph Village Hall
248 W. Stroud Street, Randolph
Monday – Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Friday 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Contact (920) 326-4600
Hutchinson Memorial Library
228 N. High Street, Randolph
Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Friday 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Contact (920) 326-4640
Village of Rio
Rio Community Library
324 W. Lyons Street, Rio
Monday, Wednesday 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Saturday 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
Contact (920) 992-3206
Village of Wyocena
Wyocena Community Center/Library
165 E. Dodge Street, Wyocena
Today 1-6 P.M.
If you are going to a shelter, take the following items with you.
- Bring your own food and water
- Bring medications with you
- Bring games, books, or playing cards
- Bring diapers
- Bring toys for your children to play with
- NO PETS will be allowed at the shelters
Heat Exhaustion Symptoms
General symptoms of heat exhaustion include fainting, rash, fatigue and nausea. Skin may become clammy and moist or hot and dry. The onset of heat stroke can be rapid and may progress to life-threatening illness within minutes. If heat-related symptoms appear, immediate actions should be taken to reduce body temperature.
The following actions are recommended when temperatures are above 90 degrees:
- Drink more fluids during hot weather to avoid dehydration. Rapid weight loss may be a sign of dehydration.
- During the hottest part of the day stay in a cool place, preferably air-conditioned.
- Do not plan strenuous activities during the warmest part of the day.
- Use fans to increase ventilation unless temperatures exceed 90° (at which point fans become ineffective in reducing heat-related illness).
- Take a cool shower, bath, or sponge bath to reduce body temperatures. In addition, wet clothing has a cooling effect.
- Make frequent checks on the status of elderly or ill relatives or neighbors and move them to an air-conditioned environment during the hottest part of the day.
- Pets and livestock should be checked frequently and kept out of direct sunlight if possible and have plenty of water available.