Lodi Woman’s Club
The Lodi Woman's Club will hold their annual meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at the Lodi Library at 1:30 p.m. All in attendance are asked to wear a mask, as they gather to reflect on our years of sponsoring the Library.
Drive-up pork BBQ
The Columbia County Pork Partners will host a pre-order, drive-up BBQ event on Saturday, Sept. 26 at the Poynette Piggly Wiggly.
The event is to replace the fundraising events that would have been held at the Columbia County Fair and Lodi Agricultural Fair.
