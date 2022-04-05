Fourth Graders perform on recorders in the 2019 Lodi Elementary Fine Arts Night. This year's program on April 12 will have grades three through five showcasing artwork throughout the hallways for family and friends to admire, mixed with performances in a jazz theme.
On April 12 Lodi Elementary School will be filled with art: voices accompanying music accompanying visual multimedia creations.
This year's theme is jazz, showing third, fourth, and fifth graders' abilities to create, collaborate, and improvise.
"I think that jazz and art pairs really well together," said Lodi Middle School and Elementary School music teacher Hunter Aulds. "I think it will help the whole thing come together with the art side of things and then there will be jazz music playing while kids show their families their artwork, which I think is super cool."
The annual program is organized to show families and visitors what students have been working on as well as their growth through the past year.
"I’ll get to show what they have been working on in their music class with their singing, how they are scatting and doing these different styles," said Aulds, "and then we pair up with the arts teach and she has students hang their artwork up around the gym and around the school, so they will be show their parents multiple things, like, 'I can sing, but I can also do this artwork.'"
Fifth graders have been learning about the history of jazz and the different eras of the form, from early swing, to Latin jazz, and even jazz-rock, which will be represented in the evening's concert.
Introducing jazz to students begins with listening, Aulds explained, with kids first learning to listen to identify the different instruments that make up a jazz band and then picking out the aspects that differentiate jazz from other music, and eventually applying those noted differences to make other new connections.
"Like we’re doing a song called 'I Like to Sing or I Like to Scat' and so this was a great song to introduce them to scatting and how you can sing and use your voice like an instrument," said Aulds. "There are a lot of ways for them to get involved, not just sitting there and listening, but singing as well."
Between performances and displays, the evening features work from upwards of 200 to 300 students. The performances are staggered in the schedule, with third graders at 5:15 p.m., fourth graders at 5:45 p.m., and the fifth graders at 6:15 p.m.