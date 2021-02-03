A snow emergency has been declared for the City of Lodi, and is to be in effect beginning at 1 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 and ending at 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5.

Lodi calls for snow emergencies when more than three inches of snow is predicted in less than a 24-hour span.

Under the snow emergency, no vehicles are allowed to be parked on any public street or alley between midnight and 7 a.m. the following day, or until snow removal operations have completely cleared the street or alley.

Also, all sidewalks must be cleared within 24 hours of when the snow stops falling.

