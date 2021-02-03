A snow emergency has been declared for the City of Lodi, and is to be in effect beginning at 1 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 and ending at 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5.
Lodi calls for snow emergencies when more than three inches of snow is predicted in less than a 24-hour span.
Under the snow emergency, no vehicles are allowed to be parked on any public street or alley between midnight and 7 a.m. the following day, or until snow removal operations have completely cleared the street or alley.
Also, all sidewalks must be cleared within 24 hours of when the snow stops falling.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.