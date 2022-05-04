From a meeting last summer to spitball ideas for community improvement in Lodi, there is now a small army of volunteers ready to make the most of Lodi’s inaugural day of service.
The Lift Lodi Day of Service, taking place around the city and town of Lodi on May 14, was proposed by local therapist Sarah Keyeski, making her the first volunteer in line. Part of the reason for her proposal, she explained, was her natural concern for the mental health of residents.
“In my mind, one of the things that is important is making sure our community feels connected and people not feel isolated or alone,” said Keyeski. “Also, I think the outcome of service is really good for mental health. I think it’s really important to serve something bigger than yourself, because then I think we can get a sense of perspective and meaning.”
That relatively simple prospect snowballed as necessary details came together, with creation of a website and establishment of the group for non-profit status in order to acquire grant funding for some of their initiatives.
Although Keyeski is still heading the project, there is a core leadership team including a treasurer, secretary, and heads of marketing, recruitment, fundraising and project planning.
“And they’ve just been instrumental in making this happen,” said Keyeski. “And we’ve become a really great team.”
On their website, they have been collecting recommendations for potential projects in the area, many being beautification and renovation in the parks and around town–small repairs and painting hand railings–helping out at residences for handicapped and elderly residents, yard work like trimming shrubs, cleaning leaves and laying mulch, along with projects at the schools, on the Ice Age Trail, at the library and at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
As the potential success of the project has grown, so have logistical complexities with at least 15 residences marked for assistance with different public spaces, around 300 volunteers signed up, and varying requirements and offers of skills, tools, and time commitments between the different jobs.
In particular, there are a couple projects where they will need a chainsaw, so the team made sure to find volunteers who could bring one and were properly trained to use it.
“We asked them to sign up and we do have ages and abilities [in the form], so if there’s any restrictions, we have that,” said Keyeski. “We looked at what kinds of skills and interests you might have–a lot of families signed up, so we’re trying to find jobs that are going to be family-friendly.”
The majority of volunteers were sorted out and organized over the weekend in a low-tech process involving Post-It notes and a significant amount of wall space. As the day approaches, volunteers will receive emails letting them know the details of their assignments, then on that Friday night and Saturday morning they can pick up information packets at Reach Out Lodi.
The original deadline for registering to volunteer was April 14th, but there have been latecomers joining the effort. For those people, they will miss out on getting a Lift Lodi t-shirt for the day, but Keyeski said they have still tried to get them placed with a project. The more important issue that prevents organizers from inviting volunteers to simply walk onto whatever project site they like is that participants need to be registered for insurance purposes.
After a day of projects the whole thing is capped off with a free community meal at the Lodi Fairgrounds from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and live music from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the LaCrosse country band Gregg Hall and the Wrecking Ball.
Weather forecasts puts expectations of sun and temperatures in the 70s on the 14th, but of course for an outdoor event, much is dependent on what the sky looks like that morning.
“If it’s mildly not-too-bad, we’ll have a plan,” said Keyeski, “but if it’s just awful, we’re probably going to have a make-up date. But all of that is to be decided.”
For more information, visit LiftLodi.com.