The Lodi Public Library continues its vault renovation, per the report of Library Director Alex LeClair to the City Council at its Dec. 15 meeting. The vault will eventually become a staff break room, prize room, and small meeting area.
A new couch, four new chairs, end tables, coffee table, five new shelving units, two lamps, new track lights, and a new ceiling fan have been among some of the purchases. LeClair said a $491 LACE grant has been helpful, as well as an Alliant Energy Grant that will help with the purchase of prize books to fill the shelves.
The current microfilm reader no longer functions, so LeClair is looking to purchase another one, but it costs $9,000. LeClair has been raising money and has received $1,000 donations from the Goeres family, Women’s Club, Historical Society and Friends of the Library. There is also an American Library Association grant pending and Town of Lodi money available. The library has local newspapers on microfilm dating back to the 1870s. The new machine would be available to the public and easily accessible.
LeClair also noted of a $1,400 donation from Sauk Prairie Healthcare that will go toward health books and a display unit, as well as possible exercise equipment.
Also, with the county reversing its decision to drop Lodi Library’s reimbursement down to 70%, the library will no longer lose $4,000 in 2021. LeClair thanked County Supervisor Nancy Long, and Lodi Mayor Ann Groves Lloyd who spoke to the county on the library’s behalf.
LeClair also noted two new board members. Melissa Card will replace Neil Heskin, and Amanda Pardo will replace Suzanne Miller. Pardo was appointed by Mayor Ann Groves Lloyd and her term expires in 2023 Christina Smith-Gallagher is also leaving the Library Board, but LeClair said he will wait until May to find a replacement.
The Lodi Library, along with others from Columbia County have been in collaboration on The Virtual Project, which has all libraries pool their resources together for fun programs. The first was held Dec. 12 and was a holiday cooking program with Inga Witscher. Check the library’s website and Facebook page for future programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.