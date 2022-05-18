The city of Lodi is one of 11 municipalities that will be receiving a grant from Alliant Energy’s Tree Program, part of its One Million Trees Initiative.
Alliant is partnering with Trees Forever to help communities develop, select and plant a diverse mix of trees. The program is already underway in Alliant’s service area in Iowa, and is helping Wisconsin communities for the first time.
Lodi will receive $4,840 worth of grant funds to plant 38 trees to help with the city’s energy efficiency. The village of Prairie du Sac will be getting $4,420 in funds to plant 42 trees within Culver Community Park, in preparation to make the area a venue to host indoor and outdoor events in the future.
“Our commitment to supporting the communities we serve includes improving the natural environment for future generations,” said David de Leon, president of Alliant Energy Wisconsin. “Our One Million Trees initiative will donate and help plant one tree for each of our utility customers by the end of 2030. The grants will help the communities reach their energy-efficiency and tree-restoration goals.”
As part of the new program, Alliant Energy will award more than $50,000 in grants to communities to plant more than 350 new trees in Wisconsin this year. The Community Tree program is offered annually to communities where Alliant Energy provides service. Grants of up to $5,000 per community for community-based, tree-planting projects in areas like schools, libraries, community buildings and streets were considered.
In addition to the funds, communities will also receive tree-planning support from Trees Forever. Tree experts help communities select the best species for their areas, and create care and maintenance plans to make sure the new trees have long and healthy lives.
“These trees will clean our air, water and soil, while improving our health and providing beauty in all seasons,” said Kiley Miller, president and CEO of Trees Forever.
Alliant Energy has partnered with Trees Forever since 1990. Together, they have awarded more than $7.7 million in grants and planted more than one million trees.
Other area municipalities receiving grants are:
— Heartwood Tree Company, LLC of Baraboo will receive $5,000 to plant 60 trees within Devil’s Lake State Park;
— Town of Beloit will receive $5,000 to plant 27 trees in McKearn Park and at Fire Station No. 2;
— Edgerton School District will receive $3,575 to plant 17 trees on school district property to help with its energy efficiency;
— City of Janesville will receive $5,000 to plant 28 shade trees around city buildings;
— Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin will receive $5,000 to plant a windbreak of 18 white pine trees to help with its energy efficiency;
— City of Mauston will receive $2,302 to plant a diverse mix of 13 shade trees across different sites (the cemetery, dog park and around its Public Works building);
— City of Milton will receive $5,000 to plant 40 trees within King and Crossridge parks, large shade trees for a windbreak, and to replace Emerald Ash Borer-affected trees;
— Village of Oregon will receive $5,000 to plant 20 trees on public property, replacing Emerald Ash Borer-affected trees; and
— City of Portage will receive $5,000 to plant 27 trees along East Albert Street
Several communities will plant their trees this spring with many more plantings planned for the fall. Alliant Energy employee volunteers will be on hand at many of the events to help plant trees.