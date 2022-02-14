Grief and losing those close to you is a natural part of life — an experience we all must unfortunately go through.
Jeff Joutras, has been sharing his story publicly for about three years. Joutras, now an author, who has lived in Lodi since 2001, experience the tragic death of his father in 1975 when he was just 14 years old. What he went through, and felt, over the next 20-30 years is something that he wanted to use to help others, which is the main reason that he wrote the book, “My Dad’s Rose: One son’s struggle with his father’s tragic death.” The book also helped Joutras further cope in his healing process.
Since releasing the book, Joutras developed an hour-long presentation entitled ‘Growing Through Grief,’ which he will bring to Reach Out Lodi from 9:30-10-30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19. The purpose is to help others who are experiencing troubles going through their own grieving process.
“One of the main things is that we all go through the loss of a loved one — we all will experience it, if we haven’t already,” Joutras said. “And the hope is to get better. Losing a loved one is painful, but there are lessons to gather, and that’s part of what I teach. I want to help them heal. You won’t totally get over the loss, but how do you process it?”
The presentation has insights, true stories and how to grow through the difficult times. People will learn lessons from loss and hope for healing, and practical advice for overcoming hardships, sadness and self-doubt.
Joutras has been a professional speaker and coach for many years, but became certified within the John Maxwell Team about six years ago, and is currently an Executive Director.
The months and years, though, following his father’s death at age 48 in an explosion and fire at Union Oil’s refinery near the family home of Joliet, Illinois were very difficult on Jeff — who was one of seven children. As the years went on, he buried his feelings and emotions on the subject, thinking he could deal with everything on his own.
He said he tried to use “his willpower” and be strong throughout. That didn’t work, and Joutras sank more into depression over the years, even though he seemed to hide it well.
“Nobody knew it,” Joutras said of feeling depressed. “It was as though I was living two lives.”
Joutras has been married to his wife, Peggy, for about 35 years, and the couple has five adult children — Clare, John, Benjamin, Aimee and Christopher.
As he was battling his depression, Joutras no longer wanted to partake in events involving family or friends — what he says should be a big warning sign to others that they should ask for help.
Then while in his early 40s, Joutras admitted to having some “crazy thoughts,” as he was nearing the age when his father died. That led him to finally tell someone about his depression — his family doctor during a routine physical exam.
“The realization came after a couple of years of trying to will myself to feel better, that I wasn’t getting better,” he said.
That admission started to get Joutras back on track, as he went through counseling to help him along the healing process. Those experiencing grief in any way need to take their own self-awareness into account, even though it can be tough.
“If you change significantly over time, you need to recognize that and do something to get on the path toward healing,” Joutras said.
Some people may be too embarrassed or stubborn to ask for help. Joutras wants people to know that asking for help isn’t a sign of weakness, nor should they feel ashamed. The ‘Growing Through Grief’ presentation is to let others know that they are not alone in this process.
“It’s totally OK to be vulnerable,” Joutras said. “One thing that came out of writing the book was that nobody looked down on me for feeling that way. People have come up to me and said that they’ve felt the same way, and others have thanked me.
“In our society, when we’re vulnerable, we tend to keep things close to the vest,” he added. “But people won’t think less of you because you’re grieving.”
Joutras kept things hidden and buried inside, and it eventually led to him battling depression for about 15 years before he sought help.
“I want to have people be able to deal with their emotions,” Joutras said. “It’s difficult in a lot of cases. People tend to — and I did as a teenager — to shove things aside and not process them. That’s the most important thing, to process, as difficult as it is.”
Joutras then experienced another loss a little more than a year ago, as his mother passed away after years of declining health.
“I’ve gone through two different spectrums,” Joutras said. “I lost my father suddenly at age 14, then I saw my mother decline over 8-10 years.”
Also, while Joutras mainly speaks about grieving through his experience as a result of someone’s death, his talk can help anybody who is experiencing grief for whatever reason.
“We need to recognize where we are at and be self-aware,” Joutras said. “We have to be open, whether that’s counseling like in my case, or whatever.”
The COVID pandemic has changed our lives, dramatically in some cases, and has brought forms of grief into our lives.
“I think it’s more pertinent than ever,” Joutras said of ‘Growing Through Grief.’ “We all go through grief and hardships, i.e. COVID, or due to work or school. But it’s how you process things that help us heal and grow through the grief.”
The first step in the healing process can simply be talking to someone about what you are feeling. It was for Joutras, and he knows it can be for others.
“I want to encourage and give hope to people,” Joutras said. “What can they do to help themselves? Maybe it’s simply sharing their story with a friend or neighbor.”
Joutras will also answer questions during his presentation, and welcomes people to share their stories or comments with the group, if they are comfortable. The presentation is free, but Reach Out Lodi asks that you call 608-592-4592 to reserve a seat. ROL is located at 601 Clark Street.
For more information about Joutras, and the journey detailed in his book, visit www.mydadsrose.com.