On Friday, Dec. 4, St. Michael’s Church in Dane — part of the Blessed Trinity parish — will host another drive-thru fish fry.
From 5-7 p.m., people can purchase meals for $12 each. Each meal includes three pieces of deep-fried breaded cod, the choice of a baked potato or french, with baked beans, coleslaw, a dinner roll and fritters. The cost is $2 for each additional piece of fish.
St. Michael’s Church is located at 109 South Military Road.
