Lodi High School student Isabela Avila was recently selected to participate as a member of the 2021 Wisconsin State Music Association’s State Honors Project. She will participate in Mixed Choir.
This year, more than 1,100 students throughout the state auditioned for their opportunity to work with nationally renowned conductors and other top music students from across Wisconsin. There was a total of 428 students selected in five ensembles.
High school freshmen, sophomores, and juniors are eligible to audition, and the WSMA recommends that students participate in a regularly scheduled music class.
Additionally, DeForest Area High School will have two participants — Delaney Lange (Treble Choir) and Garrett Wink (Band). Waunakee High School will have six participants — Vincent Chou (Orchestra), Emma Follendorf (Mixed Choir), Karra Howles (Treble Choir), Josie Petroff (Mixed Choir), Sydney Ray (Mixed Choir) and Gwenyth Severson (Orchestra).
All students who are selected for the 2021 State Honors Project will participate in a four-day summer camp in June and then perform in Madison during October as part of the Wisconsin State Music Conference. Both events were virtual in 2020.
