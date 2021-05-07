Across mountainous, desert terrain, Chloe Dvorak will ride from sun up to sundown on horseback for seven to 10 days straight.
It’ll be scorching hot during the day and freezing at night, when she’ll sleep on a cot in a yurt with a native family if she’s lucky. Otherwise, the hard ground will be her bed.
Every day of the punishing Mongol Derby will push the Poynette resident and 2011 Lodi High School graduate to the limit.
“I’m going to be really happy to take a shower at the end,” said Dvorak, with a laugh.
Grueling challenge
Chosen as one of 30 out of 700 candidates to compete in the 1,000-kilometer race, Dvorak is up for the challenge. Just getting through the race in one piece would be a monumental achievement.
“Not a lot of people finish,” said Dvorak. “It’s usually about half.”
The 2021 Mongol Derby, billed as “the longest and toughest horse race in the world,” takes place Aug. 8-21 in Mongolia. The ultimate test of endurance and horsemanship, the race has been going on for a decade, but its history stretches further back in time, as the annual event is based on and pays homage to the famed horse messenger system of Ghengis Khan. Organizers have spent the last 10 years rebuilding its ancient network.
As a lover of history, as well as horses, this is an opportunity Dvorak can’t pass up.
Dvorak will fly in, partake in a pre-race training for a day or two, and then off she goes, with the Mongolian capital city of Ulaanbaatar as the starting point. She will learn how to read GPS and how to speak to locals, along with being given information on veterinarians, who to contact if anything goes wrong and what to do if you lose your horse. Then, riders get to pick their first horse of the competition.
All of the horses, or ponies actually, are wild and have never been ridden. Every participant has to ride a different one every 40 kilometers. The first to arrive at a checkpoint gets first pick of the available horses.
The route, according to Dvorak, isn’t mapped out. There are no trail markers. Instead, riders use a handheld GPS to get to each checkpoint, where the horses go through a health check, conducted by veterinarians and judges. Keeping them from harm is the job of the rider.
“There are a lot of things to think about during the ride,” said Dvorak.
If horses show signs of distress, riders can be penalized or disqualified, so competitors must balance safety concerns with speed.
Opportunity of a lifetime
People have asked Dvorak if she’s crazy for taking on this adventure. A friend of hers, who is an avid reader, had read about the race in a book and told Dvorak about it. Dvorak was motivated to watch a 2017 movie on the Mongol Derby called “All the Wild Horses.”
“Five minutes into the movie, I was on the website looking into it,” said Dvorak.
Participants come from all over the world, including Africa, the U.K. and Australia. Dvorak has been riding horses since she was six years old.
“Horses are like second nature to me,” said Dvorak, who currently has horses in Lodi.
Through 4-H, Dvorak has gained expertise with horses. She also helps out with the Midwest Horse Welfare Foundation, working to train horses that have been abused so they can find a new home.
Bitten by the travel bug, Dvorak likes to do one big trip annually; however, she’s never done anything like the Mongol Derby, where she’ll be riding 75-100 miles per day in extreme conditions.
“I think the hardest part will be the mental part,” said Dvorak. “I’ve heard from others who’ve done it that it is long and excruciating.”
Demanding both physically and mentally, things don’t always go as planned during the race. It could be blazing hot one day and the next could bring a monsoon.
“There are wild dogs who want to eat you,” said Dvorak.
Riders do get to talk to consultants. She asked one about how to get ready for it.
“Yeah, he said there’s no good way to prepare,” said Dvorak.
Still, Dvorak is riding every day and mentally and physically gearing up for the experience. She does kickboxing to stay in shape, as well.
The costs
There are other similar races around the world, but the Mongol Derby is considered the most difficult. Dvorak said that in talking to someone who’s done it, that person told her, “You’ll either love every minute, or you are going to hate every minute.”
She’s been told it’s the most challenging thing she’ll ever do in her life. Additionally, it’s expensive. The fee to compete alone is $15,000. That doesn’t include the costs associated with getting there or the accommodations before and after the race.
And there’s more. Dvorak has to raise $1,000 in donations for two Mongolian charities, Cool Earth and Steppe and Hoof.
According to Dvorak, the endurance contest aims to provide assistance to the people of Mongolia, a region hit hard by poverty, high infant mortality rates and a lack of educational opportunities. Dvorak noted that all of the horses, food, equipment and most of the personnel are local, and that the event is a financial boon to the local economy.
People can keep tabs on Dvorak during the race via Facebook @chloegoestomongolia. Once the race has started, they can follow her movements and watch her GPS move along the route through to the finish line.
To support her efforts, or to contribute to Cool Earth or Steppe and Hoof, those interested can go to her Go Fund Me page at https://gofund.me/091a6267 .
Pay Pal is another way at dvorach1017@gmail.com or there is Venmo, @chloe-dvorak.
Or, those looking to contribute can contact Dvorak through her Chloe Goes to Mongolia Facebook page for mailing information and other payment options.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.