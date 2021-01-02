The Wisconsin Pork Association (WPA) is once again offering Youth Pig Project scholarships. These scholarships are designed to assist 4-H and FFA members in establishing swine projects that can lead to development of life skills and career opportunities in the Wisconsin pork industry.
4-H and FFA youth are eligible to apply for a $50 scholarship, which will be used to offset costs associated with their 2021 pig project. Scholarships will be awarded in three age divisions — ages 9-12, 13-15, and 16-19 (age as of as of Jan. 1). With the support from pig breeders and allied industry members throughout the state, there is the opportunity to provide a minimum of 50 scholarships this spring.
Interested youth may download the scholarship application form from the WPA website at www.wppa.org/youth-pig-project or call the WPA office at 608-723-7551 to have a copy mailed. Completed application forms must be emailed or postmarked no later than Feb. 1.
WPA will match funds provided by pork producers and Wisconsin residents for the program. 2021 Pig Project Sponsors to date include: Kadi Walsh, Badger Swine Genetics, Fritsch Show Pigs, Krebs Farms, Magolski Farms, Paula Keats & Steve Horwath, Goplin Show Pigs, Rake Genetics (In Memory of Tom Rake), Walsh Family Farm, Yelinek Showpigs, Watson Family Farm, Paul Proctor, Bonnie Hamer, Jake’s Pig Palace, Cherney Family Show Stock, Graff’s Show Pigs, Morgan & Jeff Worek, and Wehrle Farms LLC. Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor should contact the WPA office at 608-723-7551 or email lbrinkman@wppa.org.
