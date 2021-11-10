Lodi High School sophomore Emma Cahalane will perform the lead role in the annual Midwest Performing Arts production of ‘The Nutcracker Ballet.’ Cahalane will perform as Clara, as she goes on her adventure with the Nutcracker Prince.
Cahalane has performed in past productions of the ballet, dancing in roles such as Louise, Snowflake, Marzipan and Party Girl among others. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the show, which will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Waunakee High School Performing Arts Center. There will be two shows — 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The ballet’s cast of 82 dancers range in age from 5 years old to adults, and are mainly local residents of Waunakee, Madison, Middleton, DeForest, Sun Prairie, Dane, Lodi, Milton, Verona and Lake Mills. The performances are family-friendly and are centered on the youth performers. Professional Guests Artists that will be joining the cast include Ryan Galloway as the Nutcracker Prince, and Martin Ortiz as the Mouse King and Arabian male lead.
The story begins on Christmas Eve in the home of the Silberhaus family. All of Clara’s friends attend the party and her Uncle Drosselmeyer brings magical gifts including a toy Nutcracker for Clara. The Nutcracker comes to life and takes Clara on a journey past the exciting and funny battle between the Mice and Toy Soldiers, through the Land of Snow and to the Kingdom of the Sweets.
Waunakee High School is located at 301 Community Drive. Tickets are $20 for children ages 12 and under, and $25 for adults. Tickets are on sale now at the Midwest Performing Arts website, www.mpadance.com.