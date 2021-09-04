It’s back. The Ice Age Trail Alliance’s popular Mammoth Hike Challenge will take place again in October.
This year, participants are challenged to walk/hike/run/backpack 41 miles on the Ice Age National Scenic Trail and visit three trail communities. This is a one-mile increase over last year’s challenge, since this year is the 41st anniversary of the Ice Age Trail becoming a National Scenic Trail. Miles can be accumulated individually or as part of a team.
The Challenge is open to all ages and ability levels. That’s in line with the IAT, which offers a variety of trail types — from flat and paved in areas like Janesville or Manitowoc, to rugged and winding in Langlade County. It truly is a trail for everyone.
The IAT is a 1,000-mile footpath contained entirely within Wisconsin. One of 11 National Scenic Trails, the IAT highlights the landscapes that were carved out by ancient glaciers, which happen to be some of the most beautiful areas in the state. Approximately 60% of Wisconsin residents live within 20 miles of the IAT.
Participants who complete the Mammoth Hike Challenge will earn a 2021 limited-edition challenge patch and certificate. Free registration is now open at www.iceagetrail.org/mammoth-hike-challenge. To make achieving the challenge goal easier — and encourage participants to seek out new areas they’ve never hiked before — the Ice Age Trail Alliance curated Challenge itineraries, which are also available on the website. The itineraries provide trail maps and showcase the exceptional restaurants, attractions, and historical landmarks in each of the now 15 official Ice Age Trail Communities: Antigo, Cornell, Cross Plains, Delafield, Hartland, Janesville, Lodi, Manitowoc-Two Rivers, Milton, Slinger, St. Croix Falls, Sturgeon Bay, Verona, West Bend, and Whitewater. Sturgeon Bay and Antigo were added to the list of communities this year.
Participants are encouraged to download the StriveOn! mobile app. With the power of a smartphone, StriveOn! will activate and connect hikers to unique places along the Ice Age Trail and communities they come across.
The 2021 Mammoth Hike Challenge is sponsored by Duluth Trading Co. and supported by the Department of Tourism Joint Effort Marketing (JEM) grant. This past year, the Department funded 45 JEM projects, awarding $1,130,000 million statewide. JEM grant funds are available to non-profit organizations for the promotion of Wisconsin tourism events and destinations.
“The Department of Tourism is glad to support a campaign that gets people outside and enjoying the natural beauty of Wisconsin, and the Ice Age Trail is such a unique Wisconsin gem,” said Acting Secretary Anne Sayers. “The Mammoth Hike Challenge is a great way to take in glacial landscapes and explore communities near the trail.”
More than 7,240 people registered to participate in the 2020 Challenge and it generated more than $300,000 across the local economies.