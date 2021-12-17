Adams Publishing Group welcomed Jonathan Stefonek as the new managing editor for the Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press on Dec. 9, though it will be far from unfamiliar territory for him.
Stefonek has previously worked with local, national and international news outlets including the Iowa Center for Public Affairs Journalism in Iowa City and China Daily in Beijing and Shanghai. In 2015 Stefonek moved to southern Wisconsin to join Capital Newspapers as a public safety reporter for the Portage Daily Register.
While with the Portage Daily Register, Stefonek reported on emergency services, court proceedings and a range of other issues throughout Columbia and Marquette Counties. In 2016 the Wisconsin Newspaper Association presented Stefonek with the second-place award for investigative journalism for his series of stories covering safety issues for inmates and staff at the maximum security Columbia Correctional Institution.
At the end of 2018 Stefonek shifted into communications in healthcare and the nonprofit sectors, but returned to journalism in January 2021 when he joined APG as the managing editor for the DeForest Times Tribune, covering the villages of DeForest and Windsor.
Originally from New Richmond, Wisconsin, Stefonek attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls where he focused on broadcast journalism and could often be heard on WRFW-River Falls, as part of the news team and during his own music programs. He later earned a master's degree from the University of Iowa, where he reported on politics for the Iowa Center for Public Affairs Journalism - IowaWatch.org.
The most recent shift comes amid a shuffle in management at APG's Hometown papers, in which longtime APG editor Peter Lindblad is committed to managing sports coverage in the area, as newcomer Mark Berglund takes the helm at the DeForest Times Tribune and Stefonek moves to the Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press.
Although he will continue to be based in APG's Waunakee office, Stefonek is eager to return to reporting in Columbia County including Lodi's summer lakeside dining scene and events at the MacKenzie Center.