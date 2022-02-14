The Lodi Board of Education came together at the end of January to put policy decisions to the side to get a whirlwind overview of academic achievement in each of the district’s schools and overall find out what teachers are doing to bring kids from unprecedented times to something resembling normal.
As principals went over progress in each school, there was consensus that time out of classrooms hurt many students academically and socially, but compared to schools nationally, Lodi has been excelling in rebounding, earning a grade of “exceeds expectation” from the 2020-2021 Department of Public Instruction district report card.
Planning for that transition, according to Lodi School Superintendent Vince Breunig, was in motion months before.
“We had that conversation last year as our kids were virtual and they were coming back part-time,” said Breunig in a later interview, “that we needed to spend time building the classroom and building community to welcome kids back and make them feel comfortable.”
Similarly, when students were scheduled to return to full-time in-class instruction, teachers made plans to dedicate classroom time at all levels to make sure kids felt safe, connected and welcome in the buildings.
As requested
Even though the past two years added urgency, social emotional learning, or SEL, has been a part of Lodi school curriculum for several years, recognizing that even before COVID-19, students have needed help not only in academics, but building the social and emotional tools to learn as well they can, and work at their best.
The concept of social emotional learning started to become a formalized part of education about 15 years ago according to Lara Ostrander, of Lodi, who is a cross-categorical teacher in the Waunakee School District.
“The idea is that along with a set of academic skills, we want kids to be able to understand who they are and understand people around them, so that as they engage in social interactions they can bring out the best in one another to come to end goals,” said Ostrander. “Sometimes those end goals are enjoying company and sometimes those end goals are accomplishing a task through education.”
How that looks in the classroom varies by grade. Elementary classes may start the day with a brief discussion circle for greeting, sharing and getting everyone into a “learning space.” In middle and high school, classes time is set aside to address increasingly complicated “competencies” such as identifying emotional triggers for themselves and others, ability to reflect on personal goals, and analyzing and providing constructive feedback.
Developing SEL in the district, although reflecting wider trends and understanding in education techniques, is the product of public demand, according to Breunig. When a group of community members developed the district’s strategic plan, later put to the Board of Education, it included five pillars: preparing for the future, nurturing the whole student, innovative communication connection, district workforce, and operational excellence.
Social emotional learning, as Breunig sees it, fits well with the goal of nurturing the whole student.
Community effort
In 2019 then-Director of Instruction and Student Services Tiffany Loken put together a group of roughly two dozen community members to help direct the SEL program. The group included teachers, church leaders, medical professionals and local therapists, such as Sarah Keyeski.
“The concepts are not new or super advanced,” said Keyeski, explaining that in her own therapy practice, much of the work is teaching people how physical circumstances cause emotional responses and vice versa. “You teach people about how the brain and body work–feelings, experience, how to manage your emotions, how to cope, and so it’s kind of like the idea that we know more about the brain and body connections…and trying to bring some of that knowledge into the classroom.”
Looking back at her own childhood going to school, Keyeski remembers the “naughty kids” who, in retrospect were likely often struggling in some way that could have been managed or addressed with a more empathetic approach.
“Maybe they had a learning difficulty, maybe they had a sensory difficulty,” said Keyeski, “but they were seen as ‘naughty’ because they were acting out and they didn’t know how to verbalize that and nobody had an understanding of that.”
In the past few years, even among the most diametrically opposite school board candidates, one of the most consistently stated priorities has been addressing mental health among students. The suspected origins of this issue are many and varied, according to Keyeski.
“It could be that there are more social pressures, it could be that there are iPhones and the Internet,” said Keyeske. “There are just a lot of changes and so it is trying to address these needs–these pain-points for kids–in a way that is thoughtful and may be more than about the intellect, but about brain-body awareness.”
The political thicket
While the elements of SEL have been in motion in school districts for well over a decade, and informally part of many teachers’ classroom style in decades earlier, it has been dragged into the nebulous debate around what some refer to as “critical race theory.”
In June 2021 Republicans in the Wisconsin State Legislature introduced Assembly Bill 411, which read: “A school board or the operator of a charter school established under s. 118.40 (2r) or (2x) shall not allow a teacher to teach race or sex stereotyping, including any of the following concepts, to pupils in any course or as part of any curriculum…”
During a joint hearing on education two months later, Rep. Chuck Wichgers (R-Muskego), a sponsor of the bill, testified providing an addendum of 100 terms that either “wholly violated” the text of the bill or “partially violate the above clauses in what is otherwise broadly defined as ‘critical race theory.’” Highlighted as the third term appearing at the top of list was “social emotional learning.”
Over the course of its implementation, Breunig says there has not been that much feedback on the subject, occasionally receiving a comment of “they should be learning that at home,” to which he registers his agreement.
“I think most parents appreciate that we reinforce, that and we’re working on it with their kids,” said Breunig, “but I also hear our community made it clear that this is a priority for them.”
Some commentary on the subject has also come from those who worry about what comes of information from surveys given to students to get a sense of their concerns and comfort levels in the classroom. In addition, some SEL skeptics have questioned a survey that asks about students more personally, such as their feelings of connectedness, whether they have used drugs or alcohol, and whether they are optimistic for the future.
They are often referring to the YRBSS, or Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System, which is taken every two years and informs not only school policy, but regional public health and law enforcement priorities. Some fear that it also informs profiles of individual students.
“There are no profiles,” said Breunig, “first of all we don’t have time to develop profiles and do things with that.”
A mental health crisis
In cases of teachers encountering legitimate red flags concerning a student’s health and safety, that is a different matter in which teachers are legally obligated to report the situation, and school staff will speak to parents about options addressing the issue, in more serious cases possibly referring them to a counselor or social worker.
But when a student is “acting out” with self-harm or suicidal talk, that would be a “next level” of an issue according to Keyeski. “We’re really trying to help people to not get there by giving them information and skills.”
Even in the best cases though, Breunig explained that SEL is still a matter of the school district’s core responsibilities of developing educated, responsible adults who have the best chance of success in the world.
“We know that if kids leave school with great reading scores and great math scores, but can’t regulate their emotions or deal with frustration, they’re not going to be successful. We need to be doing all those things,” said Breunig. “It’s a team effort, because we all want to see the same thing, we all want to see the kids being successful and develop the skills they need to be successful.”