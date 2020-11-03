On Monday, Nov. 2 at around 10:37 a.m., a dump truck rolled away from a construction site and crashed into a tree across the street in the City of Lodi.
According to the Lodi Police Department, the truck was filled with dirt and gravel, and one person sustained minor injuries after the collision.
The Lodi Police Department responded to the crash around the 200 block of Columbus Street and closed the road for more than three hours while the dump truck was removed from the area.
The driver of the truck attempted to get the vehicle to a stop, but was unsuccessful. It was not determined whether the crash was a result of mechanical failure or operator error.
The driver suffered minor injuries to his head and face after the truck hit the tree, which was torn from the ground as a result of the crash. The truck’s fuel tank was ruptured and the front axle was torn off from the crash.
An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause, but according to the Lodi Police Department, it could be a braking issue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.