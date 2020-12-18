John Benish, of Lodi, who is majoring in psychology, is serving as a resident assistant at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for the 2020-21 academic year.
Resident assistants are student staff members who serve as positive resources for other students on their residence hall floor, and encourage community-based learning and interaction among residents.
"The RAs are a critical component to our students' UW-Whitewater experience. They demonstrate positive leadership and serve as role models to many of our students," said Amanda Krier-Jenkins, assistant director — staff and academic development. "Collectively they have been a part of hundreds of academic interventions, dozens of community-building events and initiatives, and they support the community standards that allow residents to maximize their academic and personal success."
RAs must maintain at least a 2.0 GPA, full-time student status and complete several interviews with peers and academic staff members to hold this position. Students receive numerous benefits, as well as outstanding experience in communication skills and leadership.
