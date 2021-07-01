General school aid for both the Lodi and Poynette school districts is expected to rise for the 2021-22 school year.
On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released estimates of the general school aid each public school district will receive next school year, as is required by state law.
Lodi’s amount figures to increase by 4.93%, going from $5,352,827 for 2020-21 to $5,616,831 for 2021-22. That’s a difference of $264,004.
As for Poynette, the district is expected to see a jump of 7.62%, with an increase of $411,755. The anticipated state aid for Poynette for 2021-22 is $5,817,375 compared to $5,405,620 in 2020-21.
Those numbers are not set in stone, however. The DPI cautions that “estimated amounts are subject to change because they are based on budgeted, not audited, school district data, and because the state biennial budget is not yet final. On Oct. 15, the DPI will certify amounts for 2021-22 general school aids based on audited data and the state biennial budget being enacted into law.”
According to a press release from the DPI, the estimate is based in part on the 2021-2023 state biennial budget recommendation approved by the Joint Committee on Finance on June 17. Estimated general school aids for 2021-22 total $5.0 billion. That’s an increase of $109.9 million (2.2 percent) over last year.
The DPI also noted that due to changes in the aid deduction for the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program, as well as the JCF recommendation to eliminate aid deductions for the Milwaukee-area legacy independent charter schools, the estimated increase in payments to districts is $196.3 million.
Of the state’s 421 school districts, 66 percent (276 districts) are estimated to receive more general aids than in 2020-21, with Poynette and Lodi among them, as 33 percent of districts (140) are estimated to receive less.
Five districts are estimated to have no change in aid between the 2020-21 and 2021-22 fiscal years.
Notably, according to DPI, 68 districts are estimated to receive the maximum 15 percent decrease under the state’s hold harmless aid provision, 18 more than last year.
DPI says a district's general aids can increase or decrease due to changes in any of the three local factors comprising Wisconsin's general equalization aid formula — property valuation, enrollment, and shared costs — as well as a difference in funds available from the state.
General school aids are the largest form of state support for Wisconsin public schools, offsetting local property taxes under state-imposed revenue limits. Wisconsin statutes require the department to publish estimated aid amounts by July 1 each year. The estimate is based on the most recent 2020-21 budget and pupil count data reported by school districts to the DPI.