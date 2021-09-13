The stone walls of Spring Creek within Goeres Park need to be repaired. The Parks Committee is aware of that, but they want the precise figures on costs, as well as which parts of the wall are in the most dire need of those repairs or replacement.
Terry Weter, Director of Operations for Public Works, presented a preliminary budget to the Committee at its Sept. 7 meeting, with specific items addressing the repairs along Spring Creek. He set aside $180,000 for the necessary dredging and wall repair.
Rich Stevenson, acting as Committee Chair for the meeting in place of Mike Goethel, eventually asked that Weter bring back options for the work. It was decided to figure out which side of the creek wall within the park needed the most work, and get estimated costs. Weter did note that the east wall is in worse shape than the west side.
The plan is to replace the existing flat creek wall stones with larger stones/rocks that will further resist future flooding, Committee member Bill Welch said. It was in response to Luke Kloberdanz questioning whether to spend money on something that would need to get repaired again in the coming years.
It was also agreed to not meander the creek within Goeres Park, as presented last year by Interfluve’s Marty Melchoir, because it carries an enormous price tag of close to $1 million. Members thought it would also take away too much of the existing park.
In trying to prioritize all the work needed in Goeres Park, Stevenson noted that the entry steps along Fair Street, as well as the nearby stone wall, will be done in 2025 — to correlate with work that is scheduled to be done on Fair Street.
Also, the Committee will wait to decide the fate of Long Pond until the upcoming Hwy. 113 construction project is scheduled. The Committee did offer thoughts on the pond, however.
“I think it’s best to remove the pond,” Stevenson said.
Member Tim Ripp added that the area will most likely be affected by the Highway 113 construction and that “if the pond can’t be fixed right, it needs to go away.”
Members noted that the pond and surrounding area was intriguing years ago, but they would rather work on restoring the nearby fountain feature instead of the pond.
Pickleball court
Welch noted that the addition of a permanent pickleball net is planned for the furthest tennis court from the basketball court near Goeres Park. Proper pickleball court lines will be painted on the existing tennis court as well. The other two tennis courts within the fenced area will remain unchanged.
The Committee was in favor of Welch writing for a potential grant to help with the project, with the city being the owner of the courts within the grant process.
Welch said that people have been bringing their own net to play pickleball on the tennis courts, and added that a permanent net could get the court to be used more often.
“(Pickleball) is here to stay, so a way to make things more permanent is a good idea,” Stevenson said.