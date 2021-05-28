The 169th Columbia County Fair returns this year running from Wednesday July 21 through Sunday, July 25 after the postponement last year due to COVID mandates. The fair board is happy to be able to bring back a typical county fair this year.
There are a few changes this year, but in general the fair will run as it has in the past. The open class dog show has been moved to Sunday, July 18 at 1 p.m. and the junior class dog show has been moved to Monday, July 19 at 9 am. Both dog shows will be held in the commercial building since that provides the exhibitors and the dogs with a more even surface on which to perform. The Horse pleasure show will be Sunday July 18 with speed show on Saturday, July 24.
Junior entry day and judging of non-animal projects will be Tuesday, July 20. Open class entry will also be on July 20 with the exception of open flower entry which will be Wednesday, July 21. Open class judging will be on Wednesday, July 21.
Animal entries continue as they have in the past with swine and rabbits entered on Tuesday, July 20 and the other animal species on Wednesday, July 21. Livestock shows will be swine and rabbit on Wednesday, July 21; beef and sheep on Thursday July 22 and goat, dairy, and poultry on Friday, July 23. Sale of Champions is on Saturday, July 24 at 1 p.m. with Buyers Buffet from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Carnival Specials daily--Wednesday--$2 Holler tickets, Thursday--Armed Service Day 1-5 p.m. wristband special; Friday and Saturday--Good Neighbor Day with wristband special 1-5 p.m. with donation to food pantry or humane society and Sunday--$1 Holler tickets.
Grandstand--Thursday, July 22--Tractor/truck pull at 7 p.m.; Friday, July 23--Demo derby at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, July 24--full rodeo at 7 p.m.
Beer garden will be open daily with times varying from day to day. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday night there will be a DJ in the tent.
Special meals: Thursday, July 22-Portage Presbyterian Church; Friday, July 23-Columbia County Pork Partners BBQ; Saturday, July 24-Farm Bureau Steak Fry and Sunday, July 25-FFA Breakfast from 7-10 a.m.