The Lodi School District's Medical Advisory Committee offered support for a further move away from strict COVID-19 mitigation and toward more "normal" day-to-day school policies.
The District, based on input from the Committee, the Board of Education, and district administrators, has been pursuing a strategy of incremental steps. Despite optimism in seeing lower rates of COVID infection in the district and the community at large, a common concern has been that a "rip-off-the-band-aid" approach would introduce far too many variables to draw any reliable conclusions of causes and effects in the subsequent weeks.
"Back in February we moved away from universal masking to recommending, but not requiring face coverings for all our students and that seems to have gone well," said District Superintendent Vince Breunig, "our numbers have not increased."
The next step, initiated the previous day as students returned from Spring Break, has been to shift students back into normal lunches with regular trays as opposed to foam clamshell containers, and students sitting where they like instead of assigned seating, which had been used to allow for contact tracing if a student had tested positive for COVID.
Part of the process, Breunig explained, was that this would be the first normal lunch periods in two years, meaning there were entire classes of kids who had never eaten in the cafeteria.
District Nurse Jean Winter asked the committee for guidance on use of at-home antigen tests, explaining that they could be frustrating with negative results turning positive and vice-versa, "you have to ask probing questions to find out how they did the test to find out if it was done correctly or incorrectly."
UW Health Pediatric Hospitalist Sabrina Butteris explained that testing was still important, particularly as students and staff re-enter the "viral soup" of normal classroom activity and all the normal infections that make their way around a school.
As an additional public service announcement, Butteris said that there were a lot of gastrointestinal illnesses going around, such as the norovirus. A suspect in the spread is that a proportion of people have leaned on use of hand sanitizer, over hand-washing, for disinfectant. Prevention of those kinds of infections requires hand washing and Butteris pointed out that although a norovirus infection is usually short-lived, it is an intensely unpleasant way to have the importance of hygiene impressed upon a person.
Sauk Prairie Healthcare Family Physician Masaru Furukawa pointed out that the Lodi School District is fortunate in being able to access testing at the local wastewater treatment plant to gauge the level of community infection.
"The wastewater numbers look okay right now," said Furukawa, "they were up-trending a week ago, but they seem to be coming down again. But we're not even close to the levels of last fall, which is great."
In the School District, Furukawa also told the Committee that vaccination rates have been great, "I'm really impressed with those numbers...in the end, it is reassuring that you always have that to fall back on."
Although masking is no longer required in Lodi schools, Butteris reminded committee members that face coverings are not suddenly irrelevant.
"Masks are super helpful with all types of respiratory viruses, not just COVID," said Butteris. "I know that masking is contentious for a whole host of reasons, but it is the kindest thing that we can do when we are sick, whether it is to go to work or to go to school...That would be one thing we could do as a community to take care of each other."