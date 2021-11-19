Governor Tony Evers recently announced that he has granted another 29 pardons, bringing the total number of pardons granted by him to 307 since reinstating the Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board in 2019.
The Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board heard from applicants virtually on Oct. 8, and applications that were selected for expedited review or recommended by the Board, were forwarded to Gov. Evers for final consideration.
One man, who lives in Lodi, was part of the recent pardons. More than 30 years ago, Steven Beloungy sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer when he was 20 years old. Also, at age 30, Beloungy unlawfully purchased a firearm. He was pardoned for both crimes.
Beloungy now lives in Lodi with his wife, where he started his own jerky business, owned a sandwich shop, and worked in the service industry. He has dreams of operating an outfitter lodge.
“A pardon can be a powerful message for individuals who have worked hard to establish themselves as contributing members of their community — one that recognizes that people are more than their past and acknowledges their efforts to build a brighter future,” Evers said in a news release.
Under Executive Order #30, individuals convicted of a Wisconsin felony may apply for a pardon if they completed their sentence at least five years ago and have no pending criminal charges. Individuals currently required to register on the sex offender registry are ineligible for a pardon.
The Wisconsin Constitution grants the governor the power to pardon individuals convicted of a crime. A pardon is an official act of forgiveness that restores rights lost when someone is convicted of a felony, including the right to serve on a jury, hold public office, and hold certain professional licenses. A pardon does not expunge court records.
Also given pardons were — Lateasha Nicole (Racine); Anthony Keys (Milwaukee); Alan Torres (West Bend); Kenn Denniston (Middleton); Matthew Ryan (Saukville); Benjamin Reinwand (Marshfield); Yussef Morales (West Allis); Cortni Crum (Milwaukee); Caroline Williams (Milwaukee); Latoya Williams (Milwaukee); Marchele Zeeb-Wilks (Milwaukee); Hope Wachendorf (Waukesha); Marsha Ashley (Milwaukee); Brandi Shisler (Everett, Washington); Steven Zoske (Waterford); Wayne Weidner (Menomonee Falls); Dominic Orrico (Sparta); Stephen Rowe (Azusa, California); Dwayne Bland, Jr. (Madison); Tarah Hillard (Milwaukee); Kermiath McClendon (Glendale); Nicholas Stauff (Pewaukee); Benjamin Schmidt (Plover); Sandra Gillespie (Milwaukee); Tom Thomas (Roseville, California); Czaka Bogan (Racine); Alan Moore (Two Rivers); and Richard Reid (Phoenix).