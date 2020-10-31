On Friday, Nov. 6 St. Michael’s Church in Dane — part of the Blessed Trinity Parish — will hold its second drive-thru fish fry in the church’s parking lot.

The event will be from 5-8 p.m.

All dinners cost $12 and will include three pieces of deep-fried cod, along with a baked potato or french fries, baked beans or coleslaw, a dinner rolls, and its famous fritters. All additional pieces of fish are $2.

You may be by cash or check, with checks payable to Blessed Trinity Parish.

