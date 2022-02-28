Community groups are often in the habit of hustling to find new members, but the Friends of the Lodi Public Library are actively seeking individuals for their board of directors.
As the board is preparing for their annual meeting in March, three members of the 10-person Friends of Lodi Public Library Board of Directors are reaching the end of their three-year term. One of whom, Bill Welch, who has been with the group since its inception in 2016, has announced he does not intend to run for re-election.
On Feb. 16 the Friends announced through their Facebook page that they are inviting new members to join the ranks of the group's leadership with an eye, according to Friends President Christina Smith-Gallagher, toward anyone with a fresh perspective.
"The first couple of years we were really supporting the operational budget at the library," said Smith-Gallagher, "and then in 2019 was when we switched and said that the point of Friends is to actually enhance the library, and enhance the programs that are offered and things like that."
The group has made a variety of donations in the past several years, but the bulk of money raised has gone towards the library's summer reading program, along with the community-wide read that was launched last year with plans for a repeat this summer.
In addition to direct contributions, Friends of Lodi Public Library works with library staff to find and apply for grant opportunities, many of which have requirements of matched funding.
After their annual March meeting at which the next year's leadership and new board members are elected, focus largely turns toward one of their biggest fundraisers for the year: the Annual Library Run Walk, coinciding with Susie the Duck Days. Their most significant revenue source is their end-of-year appear, with other events through the year, such as wine-and-cheese events.
There are few details that Smith-Gallagher offers to sketch the type of person the group is looking for to help keep these events going and exploring new ventures: "Really anyone who is involved with the library that wants to get more involved with the library--a fresh perspective of fundraisers or how we can get the community involved whether that is fundraising for just advocacy for the library."
New members do not have a formal application process, but need only to have the support of a board member to make a motion nominating them to the position, with selection done through a vote of board members.
The Friends of the Lodi Public Library's annual meeting will be held virtually over Zoom, scheduled for March 14 at 4 p.m. If you would like more information about participation and membership, contact Smith-Gallagher at csmithga@amfam.com.