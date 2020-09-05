Every year, the Foundation provides scholarships for employee nurses who are pursuing additional education. Last year, the program was expanded to award scholarships to non-nursing professionals. The Foundation presented a total of $35,000 to team members at a virtual ceremony held Thursday, August 13.
The nursing scholarships began several years ago when Sauk Prairie Healthcare set goals based on the National Nursing 2020 Initiative to increase the percentage of staff with bachelor of nursing degrees. The hospital’s Nursing Council came to the Foundation and asked for help in funding scholarships for current employees who were enrolled in accredited nursing programs. The Foundation awarded $5,000 in the initial year of the program. To date, the Foundation has provided more than $100,000 in nursing scholarships, an investment in both employees and ensuring that patients will receive state-of-the-art care.
Last year, a new scholarship category for non-nurses was created. For 2021, the Foundation is providing $25,000 for nursing and $10,000 for non-nursing scholarships.
According to Todd Wuerger, Foundation Executive Director, “Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation Scholarships are possible only because of our generous donors. That includes our providers and employees, our board members, local businesses and many of our patients and their families.”
This year’s award recipients and hometowns, with named (donor-supported) scholarships, are:
— Carmen Zirbel, Dane - Jane & Stephen Manke Nursing Scholarship - Clinical Informatics Specialist in Information Services/EHR Operations
— Jordan Cockroft, Sextonville - Marilyn Sprecher Nursing Scholarship - CNA in Surgery Center
— Melodie Sliter, Sauk City - The Pines Assisted Living Nursing Scholarship - RN in Surgery Center
— Hannah Eberle, Reedsburg - James & Delores Staff Memorial Nursing Scholarship - Nursing Assistant in Surgery Center
— Payton Liegel, Prairie du Sac - Jan Breunig APNP Memorial Nursing Scholarship - RN in Emergency/Urgent Care
Other scholarships winners are:
— Erika Andrews, Merrimac - RN in Acute Care
— Paige Ederer, North Freedom - RN in Emergency/Urgent Care
— Julie Gorman, Cross Plains - Director of Emergency/Urgent Care
— KaLee Henderson, Baraboo - ED Tech in Emergency
— Kaylee Lane, Prairie du Sac - RN in Emergency
— Sarah Lee, Spring Green - RN in Acute Care
— Chelsey Pulvermacher, Richland Center - RN at River Valley Clinic
— Kristen Quayle, Merrimac - Director of Surgical Services
— Emeline Rudarmel, Baraboo - CNA in Acute Care
— Lisa Clark, Prairie du Sac - Circulating Nurse in Surgery/OR
— Diana Cupp, Pardeeville - Lead Medical Coding Specialist in Coding
— Maria Dominguez, Sauk City - Housekeeper in Environmental Services
— Hannah Johnson, Spring Green - Physical Therapist in Rehab
— Andrew Klunick, Fitchburg - ED Technician in Emergency
— Amanda Krey, Middleton - Physical Therapist in Rehab
— Melissa Krugman, Lodi - Application Specialist in Information Services
— Victor Lewis, DeForest - Radiological Technologist in Medical Imaging
— Shannon Miles, Prairie du Sac - Respiratory Therapist in Respiratory Therapy
— Stephanie Nachreiner, Plain - RN in Wound Care Center
— Robert Patten, Waunakee - Registered Respiratory Therapist in Respiratory Care
— Tell Pickarts, North Freedom - Radiological Technologist in Medical Imaging
— Sara Schellie, Spring Green - Application Specialist in Information Services
— Katie Sutcliffe, Spring Green - Patient Services Representative in Emergency Registration
