Parents who believe critical race theory is being taught in the Lodi School District voiced their criticism at the Monday, Aug. 9, school board meeting.
Among them was Scott Pierquet, who filed an open records request related to the issue. He said he wanted to spell out why he made it, noting that there had been many distortions as to the origin of his actions.
Pierquet said that up until last year his interactions with the district had been positive, but he said his perception of the board and the district changed with how it responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It started with the board voting unanimously to shut down the schools, even though 75% of parents wanted them to remain open.
Pierquet also identified an email that he characterized as “divisive” was sent out districtwide following the conviction of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the George Floyd case. He said it stated that the district had an obligation to educate that systematic racism is a leading cause of racial inequality.
“As we have all observed how insidious identity politics is and how it has caused so much hate and division, I was even more concerned the school was choosing to bring politics into the classroom,” said Pierquet.
The open records request yielded 16,000 emails that contained the words “supremacy,” “racism” or “privilege.” Pierquet said he reached out initially to District Administrator Vince Breunig and the school board to see how the district was handling CRT. Pierquet said he received a dismissive email from a board member in response that did not answer his questions.
“That made me raise my eyebrows more,” said Pierquet, who is representing a group called Lodi Parents for a Better Tomorrow.
In what Pierquet termed “a more reasonable response” from Breunig, Pierquet said he was asked to be more specific with his questions. So, Pierquet asked if Lodi was going to be educating children that racism is embedded in U.S. society and that it continues to be the primary cause of racial injustices. And if so, Pierquet asked, how would it be done?
Pierquet said Breunig responded in June by declaring that, as of this time, Lodi was not teaching anything about racism being embedded in society. Pierquet said that conflicting messages he was getting from the administration spurred him to file the open records request to “see firsthand what the district was doing and planning.”
Pierquet further explained that he did not file the request because of a right-wing news media association, nor was it because he does not want a full and accurate history to be taught or that he does not want all kids to have a sense of belonging.
“I specifically did it because of the contradictions of the district administration. I also felt that concerns were handled with disdain, dismissiveness and arrogance by the board,” said Pierquet, who added that he wanted to ensure his kids receive a well-rounded education.
Pierquet said he was shocked at the $2,200 price tag to review the 16,000 emails. Pierquet said his questions weren’t answered, and that he and parents in the district want transparency and respect for differing opinions.
Another parent, Heather Schilling, also talked about transparency and how parents wanted more of it from the board. Schilling and other parents spoke at the Aug. 9 meeting expressing their concerns about CRT in the classroom. In addition, a slide presentation was given outlining problems they see with it.
She said CRT views everything from the lens of racism and puts labels on people due to the color of their skin. It introduces terms like “white privilege,” “white supremacy” and “white fragility,” puts people in categories as either “oppressed” or “oppressor,” and advocates that all systems are systemically racist and need to be overturned.
Schilling said that CRT is introduced through softer terms like “equity,” “culturally responsive teaching” and other similar words. She also said that staff compensation has been tied to equity, while also mentioning costs associated with teaching CRT, such as $42,000 for the Center for Responsive Schools, which she said is aligned with CRT premises, as well as other expenses.
Schilling said the bottom line is that the district is saying that Lodi is not teaching critical race theory, but she said classroom examples presented at the July school board meeting show otherwise.
Board members did not counter what the speakers had to say, nor did Breunig, at the meeting. Board policy prevents its members from responding to public input at its meetings.