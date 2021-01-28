The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor "dean's list", but some grant the "Dean's Honor List" and "Dean's High Honor List."
Area students honored, listed by hometown with honor received, are:
Arlington — Matthew Collins, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean's List
Dane — Madyson Forseth, School of Education, Dean's List; Adam Greiber, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List; Katelyn Maier, School of Business, Dean's List
Lodi — Summer Acker, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List; Anya Armbrust, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List; Maxwell Barreau, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List; Thomas Cooke, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List; Devin Cooper, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean's List; Olivia Gaugert, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List; Brandon Grover, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List; Robert Hatch, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean's List; Taylor Hatley, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List; Clare Joutras, School of Education, Dean's List; Dean Long, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List; Lauren Pfeil, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll; Zach Potter, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List; Jack Sagers, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List; Brandon Steiger, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List; Blaise Zander, School of Business, Dean's List
Pardeeville — Mikayla Brouette, School of Education, Dean's List; Joshua Kercher, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean's List; Lien Weiss, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean's List
Poynette — Kirsten Brokish, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List; Lucy Cuff, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List; Scott Lucey, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll; Colby Savich, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List; Daniel Weisensel, School of Business, Dean's List
Rio — Ashtyn Gutzman, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean's List
UW-Stout announces Dean's List for fall 2020
The following students from the area have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester.
The award, formerly known as the Chancellor's Award, is presented to students who have a GPA of 3.5 or above.
The are students, listed by hometown, with are of study are:
Lodi — Owen Jelinek, junior, BFA industrial design, BFA industrial design
Pardeeville — Kelly Zander, freshman, BS marketing and business education
Poynette — Mollie Blochwitz, freshman, BS Video Production
Rio — Tiffany Johnson, junior, BFA Game Design & Development-Art; Brandon Scott, senior, BFA Game Design & Development-Art
UW-Green Bay announces fall 2020 semester honors
The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has announced the names of undergraduate students receiving honors for the fall 2020 semester.
Students who earn a 4.0 grade point average, receive highest honors. High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 GPAs, while Honors are given to students earning 3.74 to 3.5 GPAs. All were full-time students in the fall term, earning 12 or more credits of graded coursework. This list includes students attending all four UW-Green Bay campuses — Green Bay, Marinette, Manitowoc and Sheboygan).
The area students, listed by hometown, with honor received, are:
Pardeeville — Jacob Kercher, Semester High Honors
Poynette — Kameron Jennings, Semester High Honors; Tillie Petersen, Semester Honors; Brett Siedschlag, Semester Highest Honors
Rio — Danielle Bagwell, Semester Honors; Noah Samuelsen, Semester High Honors
Pardeeville’s Johnson named to Dean’s List at Minnesota-Duluth
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean's List for fall 2020 semester. Students on the Dean's List have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
The lone area student on the list is Pardeeville’s Tanner Johnson, a sophomore, who is studying Pre-Accounting in UMD’s Labovitz School of Business and Economics.
