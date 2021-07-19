The Wisconsin National Guard’s 54th Civil Support Team will conduct a training event at the Bayer facility and Fireman’s Park in Arlington on Thursday, July 22 beginning at 8 a.m.
The public should not be alarmed by the team’s presence at either training site and can expect to see military vehicles and service members wearing hazardous materials protective suits to investigate notional chemical agents in and around these areas during the training scenarios.
Made up of 22 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen, the 54th Civil Support Team is Wisconsin’s full-time response team for emergencies or terrorist events involving weapons of mass destruction or toxic industrial chemicals. The unit assists local first responders by providing medical and technical advice, assisting in the detection assessment process, and serves as a liaison should additional military resources be called in. The team’s personnel are on a short-notice recall 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
The team conducts regular training exercises with different first responders and in communities across Wisconsin on a monthly basis.