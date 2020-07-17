The Greater Sauk Community Foundation recently announced that it has distributed more than $700,000 in charitable grants so far this year, breaking its previous annual record only half-way through the year. Beneficiaries include organizations supporting children, veterans, education, the arts, conservation, local history, the homeless, worship, and animal welfare.
“We are here to make giving back to the community easy for the donor,” the foundation’s executive director Robin Whyte said in a news release. “A gift to the community foundation touches almost every charity in the area.”
In Columbia County, Reach Out Lodi received $5,000 for its community store and food pantry. Also, the Historic Indian Agency House in Portage received an $875 community grant for a new exhibit.
Grants from the Greater Sauk Community Foundation in 2019 included annual endowment fund payouts, which also set a record this spring, exceeding $261,000. Endowment funds are established by donors to benefit a particular charity and provide annual support in perpetuity.
Other beneficiaries include 21 food pantries in a seven-county area. The Foundation spearheaded a spring fundraising campaign to support local food pantries faced with increased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Foundation offered a $10,000 match to challenge community donors to participate. The effort resulted in $71,000 in donations to help feed area families struggling with hunger.
The 22-year-old Foundation also released its annual report for 2019 this week, which reports that:
— Assets under management surpassed $9 million for the first time.
— The Foundation now manages more than 80 different charitable funds.
— Total grants distributed in 2019 were $527,000 to 68 charitable organizations, plus more than a dozen scholarships and teacher awards.
— Total gifts received in 2019 were $3.2 million.
— The Foundation has distributed over $4.7 million in charitable grants and received $11.7 million in gifts since its founding in 1998.
— Administrative costs for 2019 were 1.3% of net assets, with 98.7% of assets directly supporting the Foundation's mission.
The full report along with audited financial statements can be viewed at www.greatersauk.org.
The Greater Sauk Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity, whose mission is to encourage charitable giving, provide donor services, and match local gifts to local needs. Governed by a volunteer board of community leaders, the Foundation serves all of Sauk County as well as Adams, Columbia, Iowa, Juneau, Richland, and Vernon counties. Donations to support the Foundation’s work may be sent to the Greater Sauk Community Foundation, PO Box 544, Baraboo, WI 53913. For information on establishing a fund with the Foundation, call 608-355-0884 or email director@greatersauk.org.
