The Lodi Valley Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance is holding a Trail Improvement Day on Saturday, Aug. 15 as part of the continuation of the work that began in January — clearing the corridor along the railroad right-of-way along Highway 113.
The group will also work to maintain and sustain tread as it creates water diversions to reduce and eliminate erosion.
All of those interested in helping out for the day — as IATA members will work from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — are asked to meet at the south Merrimac Ferry Wayside at 9 a.m.
Throughout the day, participants may be using pick-mattocks, axes, pry bars, loppers, and McClouds.
IATA members are taking the appropriate social distancing measures to maintain safety for all. Those who plan to attend must wear a mask when gathering at the meeting location as well as meeting fellow volunteers and as crew leaders delegate appropriate tasks.
All those who plan to volunteer, if they haven’t done so as of March 24, must fill out the form located at www.iceagetrail.org/wp-content/uploads/INDIVIDUAL-301A-COVID-Packet.pdf. The National Park Service (NPS) requires all volunteers to complete the form due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Completed forms can be mailed to Dan Watson, NPS Volunteer Coordinator at daniel_watson@nps.gov.
Additional information on safety guidelines are available at www.iceagetrail.org/event/lodi-valley-chapter-trail-improvement-event-12/.
All tools will be sanitized throughout the day. It’s also possible that tools will not be shared between volunteers outside of the same household.
Along with an energetic attitude, the IATA-Lodi Valley Chapter encourages volunteers to bring the following items to add comfort and safety:
A mask; leather gloves; hefty shoes; long sleeves; hand sanitizer; water; bug spray and sunscreen; and snacks and/or a lunch.
For any additional questions, contact Bill Welch at 608-843-3926 or at billpatti@charter.net.
