Each year, Senator Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) offers scholarships to qualifying high school seniors in her district. This will be the first year she will offer scholarships as a state senator.
Previously, as the state representative for the 41st Assembly District, she offered five $500 scholarships. This year she will be offering up to a dozen $500 scholarships. Applications are being accepted now through Monday, April 5.
Scholarship eligibility is open to all graduating seniors — who live in the 14th Senate District 14 — continuing their education in a two-year technical college program or a four-year baccalaureate degree program. The 14th Senate District covers Lodi — and most of its surrounding areas — and Poynette, and its surrounding areas. If you are unsure whether or not you reside in the District, go to www.docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/2021/legislators/senate/2250.
Students must also be graduating with at least a 3.0 average on a 4.0 point scale.
“I am always amazed by the students who apply for my scholarship. Each one is highly involved in their schools and communities. To date, I’ve awarded nearly 75 scholarships,” Ballweg said. “My hope is that these students take their work ethic and leadership skills into college and on to the workforce.”
Scholarship packets are available four ways — at area high school guidance offices, online at https://legis.wisconsin.gov/senate/14/ballweg; by calling Senator Ballweg’s office at 608-266-0751; or by emailing sen.ballweg@legis.wisconsin.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.