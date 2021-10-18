Lucky's Bridge Motel caught fire on Sunday night. There were no injuries to occupants, bystanders or firefighters.
According to a press release from the Lodi Area Fire Department, the building is considered a total loss.
Displaced occupants of the motel were moved to other local establishments, said Lodi Fire Chief Bobby Annen.
The structure fire took place at Lucky's Bridge Motel, located at W11585 County Road V. The Lodi Area Fire Department responded at 8:09 p.m.
According to Annen, upon arrival of the first engine company, the fire had spread to the second floor of the motel, and flames were seen coming through the roof in the rear of the structure. Annen said the owner of the motel reported that the occupants of all rooms were accounted for, except room 104.
Just before making entry, the occupant of that room arrived at the scene, and verified he was the only occupant of that room, according to Annen.
The press release notes that LAFD personnel immediately began fire suppression efforts, and a MABAS box alarm was requested for additional units to respond to the scene. The fire spread quickly, as an upgrade to a third box alarm for Tenders only was requested, as there are no hydrants in that area.
Annen said that water supply operations were established in two separate locations to draft water out of Lake Wisconsin to fill Tenders. An estimated 225,000 gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire, according to Annen.
Alliant Energy & MG&E were requested to respond to the scene to disconnect all utilities to the structure. Once the fire was under control, according to the LAFD press release, an excavator from Meade construction was requested to respond to the scene to assist with debris removal within the structure so hot spots and pockets of fire could be addressed.
An investigation revealed the cause of the fire was an unattended grill left close to the structure, according to Annen. The fire spread quickly in the rear of the building before it was discovered, he said.
The Lodi Area Fire Department was assisted by the following agencies: Lodi Area EMS; Prairie du Sac Fire Department; Sauk City Fire Department; Poynette Fire Department; Arlington Fire Department; Dane Fire Department; Waunakee Fire Department; Deforest Fire Department; Cross Plains Fire Department; Pardeeville Fire Department; Merrimac Fire Department; MG&E; Alliant Energy; Wisconsin State Patrol; Lodi Police Department; Columbia County Sheriff’s Office; and Meade Concrete.
Annen noted that Meade Concrete responded quickly with an excavator and that Lodi Area EMS did a fantastic job running rehab and keeping all responders safe.