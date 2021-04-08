March 29
Extra patrol at 12:06 p.m. – stationary traffic enforcement.
Traffic stop at 2:30 p.m. on Ottowyn Terrace for speeding. A speeding citation and a written warning for an insurance violation were issued.
Traffic stop at 6:51 p.m. for a vehicle without plates. The officer issued a verbal warning for the violation and for an insurance violation.
Traffic stop at 8:27 p.m. for a vehicle without taillights on. The office issued a verbal warning.
March 30
Traffic stop at 1:02 a.m. at Portage Street for an equipment violation. A verbal warning was issued.
Disabled vehicle at 1:24 a.m. at South Main. The driver had stopped for a food break.
Ordinance violation at 1:53 a.m. Lodi Police conducted 24-hour parking enforcement at Merton and Sunrise.
Traffic stop at 3:01 p.m. at the intersection of Meadow View Lane for a moving violation. The officer issued a verbal warning for the original violation and for an ordinance violation.
Bond violation at 4:33 p.m. at the 200 block of Elizabeth Street. The officer responded to an EMS call. While assisting EMS, the officer discovered James. J. Kohl was in violation of bond set by Columbia County Courts. Kohl was then arrested for misdemeanor bail jumping and charged with resisting arrest. He was transported to Columbia County Jail.
March 31
24-hour parking violation at 4:10 a.m. at the 100 block of Merton Avenue. The vehicle was cited.
Report of unregistered SUV parked on Sauk Street at 11:35 a.m. in violation of city ordinance.
Parking violation at 2:16 p.m. at Main Street.
Extra patrol for U-turn enforcement at 6:09 p.m. at the 100 block of South Main Street.
OWI at 7:43 p.m. The officer conducted a traffic stop near County Hwy. J and Bilkey Road in the town of Lodi. A 36-year-old male was arrested for operating while intoxicated, fourth offense, failure to install ignition interlock device, and operating under revocation.
Mutual aid at 10:33 p.m. The officer was requested by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to respond to Hwy. 188 for a report of a possibly intoxicated male attempting to leave an establishment. The officer arrived on scene and stayed in contact with the male until a deputy arrived.
April 1
Ordinance violation at 8:04 a.m. in the 100 block of Strangeway Avenue. The owner stated they would correct the violation.
Welfare check at 12:13 p.m. The subject reported she fell on a sidewalk and sustained minor injury to her ankle and knee.
911 hang-up at 4:58 p.m.
Traffic stop at 6:54 p.m. at Hwy. 60 near Lindsay for speeding on Portage Street. The driver was given a verbal warning.
Extra patrol with U-turn enforcement at 7:23 p.m. at S. Main Street.
Traffic stop at 10:13 p.m. at Clark near Meadow for a vehicle without plates or a temporary tag. The driver showed they had just bought the vehicle and was released.
April 2
Foot patrol at 2:34 a.m. at the 100 block of S. Main Street.
Roadway hazard at 4:03 a.m. at N. Main Street near Gay. The officer observed a hole in the roadway from construction and attempted to fill it with nearby gravel.
911 hang-up at 9:35 a.m. at the 800 block of N. Main Street.
Animal call at 1:18 p.m. at the primary school. A racoon was reportedly in the play area.
Extra patrol – U-turn enforcement – at 1:37 p.m. at S. Main Street.
Traffic stop at 2:33 p.m. in front of Lodi Veterinary Clinic. The officer warned the driver for two registration violations.
Traffic stop at 3:07 p.m. for a moving violation. The driver received a warning for an insurance violation and a citation for the moving violation.
Traffic stop at 4:24 p.m. for a registration violation. A verbal warning was issued.
Traffic stop at 5:43 p.m. for a moving violation. The officer warned the driver verbally for a registration violation and the moving violation.
Traffic stop at 5:54 p.m. at Portage and Clark for two equipment violations. Written warnings were issued for both.
Traffic stop at 9:32 p.m. for registration violation. A verbal warning was given for insurance and registration violations.
Mutual aid request at 9:46 p.m. to assist a Columbia County Deputy in Lodi Township.
April 3
911 hang-up at 3:13 a.m. at the 200 block of Strangeway.
Traffic stop at 2:31 p.m. for a moving violation. A written warning was issued.
Traffic stop at 2:58 p.m. for a moving violation. A written warning was issued.
Controlled burn at 3:30 p.m. at Spring Creek Road. The officer advised dispatch and a deputy was sent.
Traffic stop at 3:46 p.m. for a vehicle with multiple equipment violations. A verbal warning was issued for the equipment violations and an insurance violation.
Agency assist at 4:03 p.m.
Traffic stop at 5:32 p.m. on Prairie and Lodi for a safety violation. A verbal warning was issued.
Traffic stop at 5:32 p.m. at S. Main and Sodders for a safety violation. A citation was issued.
Traffic stop at 6:24 p.m. for an equipment violation. The officer issued a verbal warning for the equipment violation, along with an insurance violation and for possessing open intoxicants in the vehicle.
Traffic stop at 9:36 p.m. for a vehicle making excessive motor noise. The officer cited the driver for the violation and warned the driver verbally for an equipment violation.
Suspicious call at 10:50 p.m. at Sunset of possibly two juveniles running through yards and driveways. No vehicle damage was found, and the officer was unable to locate the juveniles.
April 4
24-hour Parking violation at 1:18 a.m. at Sunset Drive. A citation was issued.
24-hour Parking violation at 1:27 a.m. at Sunset Drive. A citation was issued.
24-hour Parking violation at 1:36 a.m. at Sunset Drive. A citation was issued.
24-hour Parking violation at 1:42 a.m. at Sunset Drive. A citation was issued.
24-hour Parking violation at 1:48 a.m. at Sunset Drive. A citation was issued.
24-hour Parking violation at 1:56 a.m. at Sunset Drive. A citation was issued.
24-hour Parking violation at 2:01 a.m. at Sunset Drive. A citation was issued.
Special event at 11:19 a.m. The officer stopped by the United Methodist Church Easter Egg Hunt.
Death investigation at 1:56 p.m. The officer responded to an EMS call. The patient became pulseless and was not breathing and was pronounced dead on scene.
Traffic stop at 8:08 p.m. at Hwy. 113 and South County Line Road for an equipment violation. A verbal warning was issued.
Traffic stop at 5:23 p.m. at the 1100 block of Sauk Street.
