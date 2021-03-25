With the athletics switching to the outdoors, Lodi High School recently announced that it will increase the number of fans allowed at home sporting events.
For winter, Lodi allowed two family members per player and coach at home games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That number will increase to four for all Lodi players and coaches. Visiting teams to Lodi will still only be allowed two family members per player and coach.
The decision was agreed upon by all Rock Valley Conference football schools, in which Lodi will play this season. Soccer will allow four family members per player and coaches for each the home and visiting teams, as decided by all Capitol Conference schools.
Lodi has 39 players listed on its football roster, plus 14 coaches. If all players and coaches bring the maximum four family members, it will total 212 fans. Depending on the size of the visiting teams, and how many people travel for the game, Lodi’s new stadium could see around 300-400 fans at a football game. For soccer, that number would be significantly less. Also, there will be no student section at football games.
These guidelines are asked to be followed for both football and soccer home games — family members must present a ticket upon entry, family members must sit together, groups will be properly distanced, and tickets cannot be given to non-family members. Visiting fans will be expected to comply with Lodi’s guidelines as well.
Also, with attendance for soccer being significantly smaller, the administration will be considering the idea of allowing a limited number of students to attend home games.
For all other community and family members, Lodi’s home games will be live-streamed on the NFHS website at www.nfhs.com.
