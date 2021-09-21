An 11-year-old male juvenile was injured and transported by ambulance to UW Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 21, after being struck by a vehicle.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Lodi Street/Hwy. 60 and Water Street.
The child was reportedly running on the sidewalk approaching the intersection as a 2021 Toyota Corolla driven by Dorothy Plahmer, of Pewaukee, was negotiating the corner or turn, according to a press release from the Lodi Police Department. The juvenile ran into the street and was struck.
The juvenile had minor injuries from the crash. A separate vehicle traveling in the opposite direction was motioning some other juveniles across the street when the crash occurred.
The Lodi Police Department reminds drivers that youth are attending school and sidewalks are now more heavily traveled. Law enforcement is asking drivers to slow down and use caution at intersections, and refrain from directing traffic from their vehicles.