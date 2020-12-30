Columbia County Public Health has recently downgraded the county’s COVID-19 activity level to 'very high', after being 'critically high' for several weeks.
For the last few weeks, CCPH has seen the number of weekly cases drop, as 118 new cases were confirmed from Dec. 23 to 10 a.m. Dec. 30. In comparison, from Dec. 16-23, there were 143 cases, and from Dec. 9-16, the county saw 190 positive cases.
As of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, the county has seen 4,173 positive cases, with 3,963 people recovering from the virus and the county reporting 30 deaths. There are 180 active cases, a decrease of 63 from the last report on Dec. 23.
The county has also reported 23,950 negative tests received.
There are still 54 active investigations — 18 in educational facilities, 17 in a non-healthcare workplace and 10 in long-term care facilities.
The highest percentage of positive cases come from individuals aged 20-39, as the group accounts for a little more than one-third of all positives. Additionally, those aged 20-59 make up nearly two-thirds of all positive cases seen.
Free testing sites
There will be four dates for free testing within the county on separate Fridays spanning January and February — all held at the Cambria Fire Department. The dates are Jan. 15, Jan. 29, Feb. 12 and Feb. 26.
Also, three Tuesday dates for free testing will be held at Columbus Water at Light in Columbus — Jan. 5, Feb. 2 and March 2.
The National Guard will be administering the tests. Appointments are not required, but online registration — beginning 24 hours before each event — is encouraged. Test results will be provided within 3-7 business days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.