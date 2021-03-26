Lodi farmer Ron Schoepp, who owns and operates Schoepp Farms, will be one of four area farmers who will work with the Sand County Foundation to demonstrate the conservation and economic benefits of rotational grazing of livestock on cover crops.
Joining Schoepp in the project is Roger Bindl of Spring Green, Ron Bula of Baraboo, and Darren Yanke of Loganville. Schoepp is familiar with the idea of rotational grazing.
“I have already seen the benefits of introducing cattle to row crop rotations, but I am looking forward to having actual soil health data,” Schoepp, said.
Sand Creek Foundation’s Vice President of Agricultural Research and Conservation Dr. Heidi Peterson added, “By gathering feedback from experienced graziers in an environmentally-sensitive region, these case studies will help reduce the trial and error of grazing cover crops for farmers elsewhere. The introduction of livestock is one of the five principles of soil health. We will demonstrate that grazing cover crops positively impacts soil health, nutrient runoff reduction, and feed cost efficiency.”
Sand County Foundation is a national non-profit that works at the intersection of agriculture and environmental improvement. Its three-year grazing project is supported by a grant from the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (NCR-SARE) Program.
Each of the participants involved in the study is a member of Sauk Soil & Water Improvement Group and farm within the Lower Wisconsin River Basin. SSWIG is a farmer-led watershed protection group that focuses on improving soil health and water quality, while preserving family farms, enhancing the local farming culture and educating the general public.
Dr. Randy Jackson with the University of Wisconsin’s Department of Agronomy is another key partner in the project titled, “Onto Greener Pastures with Rotational Grazing and Cover Crops.”
Sand County Foundation has a history of projects in the Lower Wisconsin River Basin, as it spearheaded an initiative to remove old and unsafe dams and return the Baraboo River to a free-flowing condition in 2001.
Sand County Foundation also recently awarded grants to four Wisconsin high schools to help continue the growth of pollination across the region. In that project, schools were given 600 seedlings to grow in the schools greenhouse or other facility, then later plant in their respective community. The grant included $1,000 to the school’s district or FFA chapter to help with current or future projects.
For more than 50 years, its work has evaluated and demonstrated conservation practices with farmers, ranchers, foresters and businesses.
Sand County Foundation inspires and enables a growing number of private landowners to ethically manage natural resources in their care, so future generations have clean and abundant water, healthy soil to support agriculture and forestry, plentiful habitat for wildlife and opportunities for outdoor recreation. Find out more at www.sandcountyfoundation.org.
NCR-SARE offers competitive grants and educational opportunities for producers, scientists, educators, institutions, organizations, and others exploring sustainable agriculture in America’s Midwest. NCR-SARE awarded more than $2.9 million to 13 projects in a competitive grant program for researchers and educators. NCR-SARE is one of four regional offices that run the SARE program, a nationwide grants and education program to advance sustainable innovation to American agriculture.
