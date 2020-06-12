More details on a series of three early morning crashes in Columbia County along northbound I-90/94/39 Friday resulting in four fatalities were released at Wisconsin State Patrol press conference.
The names of the deceased have not been released. Seven other injuries were reported as well, and a Columbia County Highway worker is still hospitalized from injuries sustained in one of the crashes, according to Wisconsin State Patrol Capt. Jason Zeeh, of the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post.
Two of the injured were state troopers. Both have been released from the hospital.
Zeeh said five people stopped to help at the scene of the third crash, which took place approximately at 6:45 a.m. and involved eight vehicles, as northbound traffic was cueing in response to the earlier crashes. Zeeh reported that two witnesses ran in and pulled a couple out of a vehicle shortly before it burst into flames. Three semis, a dump truck and four passenger vehicles were all involved, according to Zeeh.
The incidents are still under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol, said Zeeh.
The first crash reportedly took place at 3:53 a.m. Columbia County on I-39 northbound at State Highway 60 near Lodi. Officers responded to the a rear-end crash involving two semis at I-90/94/39 that resulted in property damage.
No assisting agencies were reported.
Then, at approximately 5:11 a.m., a straight truck piled into the first crash scene, resulting in a Columbia County Highway worker being seriously injured and serious but non-life-threatening injuries to two state troopers. All three individuals were transported to UW Hospital.
The third incident was a major, multi-vehicle crash at 6:45 a.m. along the northbound interstate near County Highway K, which resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries, according to reports from the Wisconsin State Patrol.
The State Patrol reported that a semi-tractor traveling at highway speeds created a chain-reaction crash involving eight vehicles.
Reports say the lanes on the interstate have reopened after being closed for several hours, as authorities investigated the crashes and cleared the scenes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.