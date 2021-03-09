The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash at I-39 and I-39/90/44 near Poynette earlier Tuesday.
On March 9, the state patrol, along with the Columbia County Sheriff’s office responded to the scene of the single-vehicle rollover crash with multiple fire and EMS crews.
The preliminary investigation indicates that an Acura SUV with nine occupants was traveling northbound on the interstate, but the driver lost control. The SUV entered the ditch and rolled multiple times. Several occupants, including unrestrained children, were ejected, with one occupant dying at the scene. The remaining eight were transported by air and ground ambulances with varying injuries.
The state patrol will release further details as they become available.
