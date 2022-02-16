At the Feb. 11 Columbia County Traffic Safety Commission the sheriff responded to safety concerns on Highway V as the committee looks into longer-term solutions.
The issue, as described by a Dekorra couple, has been that vehicles have been speeding along Highway V where it runs next to Lake Wisconsin at speeds up to 77 mph, despite it being a 35 mph zone. The road not only runs through a residential area, but also cuts through several property parcels, with backyards on one side and private docks on the other.
The issue has been significant enough, the couple told the commission, that it has limited people's ability to enjoy walking in their neighborhood and allow kids to freely play in the area. The couple's request for a clear intervention ran into some complications as the commission discussed options that may or may not be likely to help.
Commission member and Portage Police Department Assistant Chief Rich Hoege pointed out that the stretch of road they were describing was already a 20 mph reduction from either side, suggesting that lowering the area's speed limit to 25 mph would be unlikely to make an impact.
A specific intervention the couple proposed was installation of stop signs through the neighborhood. Highway Commissioner Chris Hardy explained that if stop signs were installed, drivers may choose to detour through County Highway J, which was more than acceptable to the couple. In situations like this, it was also suggested that a likely result would be drivers ignoring stop signs on a regular basis.
Lodi Police Chief and former Columbia County lieutenant Wayne Smith suggested that that a digital speed board could be brought in to remind drivers to slow down, but also, that as the road is currently set up and the level of traffic, a traffic study would likely come back with a recommendation of 45 mph on that road, 10 mph higher than the current speed limit.
Other more permanent and more costly steps could include speed bumps or rumble strips. In the meantime, Sheriff Roger Brandner interjected to offer support.
"We'll get out there and get the speed board down there," said Brandner. "We've been out there and had extra patrol requests going back at least a dozen years."
Smith supported the idea, saying that he believed that extra patrol would be the most suitable fix for the issue.
The commission moved and agreed to revisit the question of whether they would want to pursue a speed study or other options later in the year after the Sheriff's Office had an opportunity to increase enforcement and have that take effect.