While Memorial Day comes for many as a three-day weekend marking the unofficial start of summer, it was marked Monday morning with somber remembrance.
Members of the American Legion Maynard Schulgen Post 126 of Lodi assembled at Garden Bluff Cemetery off County Highway J for a ceremony at 9 a.m., joined by more than two dozen community members.
Mayor Ann Groves Lloyd was the featured speaker of the event, telling visitors, "I am struck by the somberness of the occasion, the stillness of the setting we are in, and the chaos of the world at this moment. However taking time to pay homage and reflect on the sacrifices made by the courageous men and women who willingly gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect all that makes this nation great, is the very least we can do."
Groves Lloyd drew attention specifically to Lodi residents who served in World War I, whose names are listed on the memorial in Veterans' Park. At the time, she pointed out, millions of people from many nations were drawn into war in Europe as a pandemic was sweeping across the globe, not unlike our current situation.
Ernest Schulgen, Groves Lloyd explained, was one of the first three Lodi men to enlist in 1917, the others being Howard Kimble and Lester Clark. A member of Lodi's Class of 1916, Schulgen worked in his father's business before enlisting. In February 1918 the group was sent to France. On Aug. 1 Schulgen, 21, died from wounds received in battle.
The same day Private Merton Maynard died at age 20, also an only son and graduate of Lodi's Class of 1914 at age 16. Maynard had also worked with his father on his family farm.
Corporal Charles Bankey, 28, also worked in Lodi before enlisting in that first group. Before he could deploy to Europe he fell ill and was transferred to New Orleans, there he later died after being accidentally shot by another soldier.
Among the local servicemen and women highlighted, was a personal note for Groves Lloyd, coming to the name of her Great Aunt Elma Irene Groves, who enlisted in the Army Nurse Corps in 1918 and that September was among 100 nurses departing from New York City. Upon arrival, Groves was suffering from a cold and not allowed to proceed to her assignment, but was sent to a hospital where she was diagnosed with what appeared to be a less-serious case of influenza. Her condition worsened though, and she died soon after at the hospital that October.
Although her remains are buried in France, Grove also has a memorial stone in the family plot of Lodi's Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
Outside the formal ceremonies of Memorial Day, Mount Pleasant Cemetery was also the focus of attention as part of the May 14 Lift Lodi Day of Service. That morning, volunteers worked to clear brush, clean up landscaping, and distribute flags to each of the roughly 400 veterans buried and otherwise memorialized there.
The project became a part of a long list of Lift Lodi assignments in the Lodi area in part due to Groves Lloyd's recent election to the Mount Pleasant Cemetery's board, bringing some details to attention, including that much of recognition of veterans at the cemetery had been by a handful of people, including members of the Lodi Legion Post.
"All of our founding forefathers and foremothers are buried in that cemetery and it’s important that we take good care of it and respect those who are resting there," said Groves Lloyd. "So it was nice to see that cemetery board does so much–on their own usually–and it was nice to see them get some help once in a while."
On the day of Lift Lodi, Erin Kutz was distributing flags with her two daughters, Paige and Ruby. By knowing someone on Facebook she had been drawn to the event and was glad to see her daughters wanted to participate, but the assignment for the day was surprising.
"This particular activity–I’ve never been back here before–I was shocked at how big it is and how many veterans we have," said Kutz. "I had no idea that we had 400 flags to put out."